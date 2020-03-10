A new support group for family members and close friends of homicide victims will soon begin in Warrenton.
The new Homicide Survivor Support Group will begin with a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 19 at the Warrenton United Methodist Church, according to a news release from Virginia Victim Assistance Network, a nonprofit organization that supports 13 Homicide Survivor Groups across the state in partnership with local Victim/Witness programs and local therapists.
The group is free and open to adults 18 and over who have lost a family member or close friend to homicide, including vehicular homicide, according to the news release.
“We are so pleased to be offering this important resource to help survivors,” VVAN’s Homicide Support Group Coordinator, Dina Blythe, said in the news release. “Support group services are free, and transportation assistance is available. All groups are facilitated by licensed mental health providers with experience in trauma and grief. Most meet in the evening once per month and others are offered weekly.”
The groups are funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and private foundation support.
“Current group participants are expressing immense gratitude and finding tremendous benefit to meeting with a group of people who share the pain of traumatic loss and grief,” Blythe said. “In an anonymous evaluation, one participant wrote that, ‘… just coming together has had a positive impact for me. I don’t feel as alone. I trust another survivor more than anyone else, they have no agenda other than sharing their own suffering.’”
For more information about the group, contact Dina Blythe at 804-331-4057, ext. 103.
The Fauquier County Victim/Witness Program in the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, is a sponsor of this group.
VVAN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has assisted crime victims across the commonwealth for over 38 years, according to the news release. For more information, visit www.vanetwork.org.
