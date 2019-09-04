HomeGoods, an off-price home décor store, will open an approximately 22,849 square-foot store in Warrenton this Sunday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m. according to a company announcement released Aug. 27. The new store is located in Warrenton Village at 141 West Lee Highway. This will be the 21st HomeGoods in the Washington, D.C. market. The nearest to Warrenton is located in Gainesville.
“Our amazing values, brand names and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” said HomeGoods President John Ricciuti. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Warrenton with a local HomeGoods.”
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.
Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Special grand opening day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For additional HomeGoods locations, visit Homegoods.com. HomeGoods shoppers can find tips and inspiration via the HomeGoods blog, The Art of Finding, found on Homegoods.com, its The Goods app, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
