Representing four counties, the Greater Piedmont Realtors recently released its fourth quarter home sales report. Overall numbers from Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison share common trends.
The Greater Piedmont region had a stronger year, overall, in 2019 compared to 2018. There were more sales transactions in the region and sales prices continue to climb in all local markets.
From a quarterly perspective, the fourth quarter was one of the strongest of the year; sales surged up in Fauquier and Culpeper counties, the median sales price climbed in all four jurisdictions in the region, and homes sold faster, on average, in many areas.
While market indicators were mostly positive, it’s important to note that the market activity in the fourth quarter of 2018 was likely negatively impacted by the federal government shutdown that began in December 2018 and continued through most of January 2019, which could overstate the year-over-year growth occurring now in the fourth quarter of 2019. Many federal workers live in the Greater Piedmont footprint, so the uncertainty created by the shutdown could have been a major factor in home buying decisions at the end of 2018.
The region’s economy has shown some signs of slowing down, with job losses occurring mid-way through 2019. However, unemployment continues to be very low, below the state and national levels. This provides stability and confidence for buyers who are active in the local housing markets. The unemployment rate in the Greater Piedmont region fell to 2.1% in November 2019, lower than it has ever been in the region. A tight labor market makes it difficult for businesses to hire and expand in the region, slowing overall regional job growth.
In addition, the federal reserve signaled at the end of January that interest rates would remain steady in the coming months, which should provide attractive financing options for those active in the housing market.
Key highlights from the housing and economic data this month include:
The median sales price increased in all four counties in the region. The median sales price for the region jumped up $28,000 in the 4th quarter compared to a year ago.
Strong sales growth in Fauquier and Culpeper counties and the price gains across the region led to a surge in sold volumes. In total, there was $209 million in sold volume in the region in the fourth quarter, $54 million more than last year.
The inventory of active listings is declining rapidly in the Greater Piedmont footprint. There were 28% fewer active listings at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2018.
Fauquier County highlights
Sales: There were 273 sales in Fauquier County in the fourth quarter, a 33% increase from a year ago, 68 more sales transactions. Sales activity has been rising sharply in the county for the past four quarters.
Home prices: Sales prices have been trending up in the county for much of the past several years. At $418,000, the fourth quarter median sales price rose 9% from a year ago, a gain of more than $33,000.
Active listings: There were 254 active listings at the end of the fourth quarter in Fauquier County, 86 fewer listings than a year ago, representing a 25% drop.
Days on the market: Homes sold faster on average in the fourth quarter in Fauquier County compared to last year. At 52 days, the average days on market decreased by about a week (-6 days) from the fourth quarter a year ago.
Culpeper County highlights
Sales: Sales activity continues to surge in Culpeper County. There were 180 sales in the fourth quarter in the county, a 30% jump from last year, an increase of 42 sales. Sales have been rising in the county three out of the past four quarters compared to the prior year.
Home prices: At $303,000, the fourth quarter median sales price in Culpeper County inched up 1% from last year, a gain of $3,000. Prices have been on the rise in the county for much of the past several years. The fourth quarter median sales price is now more than $63,000 higher than the fourth quarter four years ago.
Active listings: The supply of active listings in Culpeper County is shrinking. There were 199 active listings at the end of the fourth quarter, a 32% decline from last year, 95 fewer active listings. This is the second quarter in a row of inventory declines in the county following a year of expanding inventory.
Days on the market: Homes sold faster, on average, in Culpeper County this quarter. At 58 days, the average days on market in the county was about a week lower than the fourth quarter last year (-8 days). This is the first drop in the average days on market since the summer of 2018.
“The real estate market continues to be active locally. While buyers can acquire good mortgage payments because of almost record low interest rates, the real story is the lack of inventory! This low inventory creates a great environment for sellers who have been on the sidelines to get in now, and not wait for the “spring market,” said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Kevin McHaney.
Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing some 700 realtors in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.
Visit www.gprealtors.net or phone 540-347-4866 for more information.
