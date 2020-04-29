Air conditioning installer Josh Sienkiewicz has been living in the basement apartment of his parents’ home in Bealeton for the past year, saving money to buy his first home and keeping a close eye on the market. When the pandemic shut things down this spring, he looked even harder, getting pre-approved for a rock-bottom 3% mortgage and scouting 20 homes by himself and with his real estate agent.
“I was a little leery, but it didn’t hold me back. I need a house and I still have steady work,” said the 30-year-old former motocross trainer. Mostly he’s driven by houses by himself, but agent Becky Miller took him inside the two he liked most.
He didn’t get them.
“Unfortunately, right now, with any really good house that’s on the market in my price range, it basically seems somebody’s on it that minute,” said Sienkiewicz.
That’s the story of the real estate market in Fauquier County. Realtors report fewer homes are up for sale, but the buyers and sellers still out there are serious.
Real estate, like home building, is deemed an essential service under both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order and guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Jay Keyser of Warrenton, who works in the financial business, put a vacant rental house he owns in Marshall up for sale because he felt “the tight supply is a positive thing for the seller, even at this time. It might work for us. Only time will tell.”
And Erwin Opitz of Woodville, who owns Opitz Construction Consulting in Flint Hill, which builds and renovates home, is looking for an old house to buy, fix up and flip. “We’ve tried to buy a couple of properties unsuccessfully and I don’t know exactly why,” we didn’t get them, he said. Both Keyser and Opitz are working with realtor Emily Henry of Long and Foster.
For agents, business is not conducted like it was. Those offices brimming with house photos in the front window are closed to the public. Agents can escort clients into sellers’ homes, but they can’t put out an “Open House” sign and welcome all comers to troop through.
They can post sumptuous photos online and offer “virtual” video tours, “but I’ve not had a single buyer willing to put an offer in sight unseen,” said Miller, owner of Piedmont Fine Properties in Warrenton. “You have to make the homes available. You may get lucky, but we’ve got to get people in the houses as safely as possible.”
Long and Foster’s Henry concurred. “You need to show properties and get into properties when people are making a big investment, sometimes the biggest investment of their lives.”
In Fauquier County and nationwide, the business of buying and selling homes is down, but deeds are still being notarized in courthouses and deals closing.
Sales were barreling ahead in the first two months of 2020, with the winter mild and economy strong. “I thought 2020 was going to be one of the best years I ever had in 18 years in real estate,” said Miller.
“It was just off-the-charts good. We were storming the beaches,” said Herb Lisjak, principal broker for Century 21 New Millennium in Gainesville, who oversees 850 agents in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Debbie Werling, CEO of Greater Piedmont Realtors, said 118 homes in Fauquier County were sold in March, up from 93 in March 2019. Median sales prices rose, too, from $400,000 to $425,000, but active listings plunged 37 percent from 422 to 265.
Inventory was already tight “and now we have even less,” said Miller.
Tray Allen, whose father opened Allen Real Estate in Old Town Warrenton in 1990, said, “This is normally the time when we would have been rocking and rolling and replenishing our inventory. That’s not happening.
“But one thing this has done is whittle away everybody to the most serious buyers and sellers still out there. Regardless of the circumstances, some people need to sell and some people need to buy if they can find the right house,” said Allen.
Some sellers took homes off the market because they don’t want to let strangers in their houses, even with the steps agents are taking to keep visits short and safe.
“I’m wearing a mask and booties and gloves and going through a lot of Clorox,” said Miller. “I’m also trying to protect my sellers. If you’re not a fully approved, ready-to-purchase buyer, I don’t think you need to be in and out of these properties. We don’t need any lookie-loos right now.”
Her business is off 25 to 30%, but “I’m still getting calls and showings. Everybody’s home and they are looking on a multitude of websites.”
Miller had a buyer from California who had a contract to purchase a home. The sellers “had to sign several COVID-19 addendums saying the buyer could walk away at any point before settlement if he lost employment,” she said. That purchaser did pull out.
Agents no longer drive clients to see homes. They arrive separately, don the masks, gloves and booties and make liberal use of sanitizer. The occupants are advised to go for a drive or take a walk, and the agent and prospective buyers keep their distance from one another.
Lisjak said his agents go in beforehand and open every door and cabinet so the clients “don’t touch a thing.”
Chad Pangle went full-time into land sales in January after operating his own successful concrete construction business in Strasburg for 14 years. Now he’s the first agent in Virginia for Illinois-based Whitetail Properties, selling land for farming, pasture, hunting and timber.
“I’ve always had a passion for real estate and the outdoors,” he said. “I’ve been extremely busy. My phone is ringing off the hook.”
“I’ve closed one property thus far” – an 18-acre tract in Front Royal backing up to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute – “and I’ve acquired 16 listings with four to six others in the making,” he said. The listings range from 6 and a half to 260 acres.
There was initially a significant drop in inquiries, “but this week things have really picked back up,” he said. “With the stock market and the economy taking a downturn, I think investors realize that land is a great investment. It’s not going to disappear overnight like your mutual fund might.”
Pangle adheres strictly to social distancing guidelines. “Fortunately for me we’re not working inside homes. For us to keep our 6-feet separation is pretty easy. We’re not shaking hands. We’re not riding in cars or UTVs with each other,” he said. “It’s a challenging time, no doubt about it, but I think we’ll get through it.”
“I’m a Christian man and I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt based on the Lord’s leading that this was not only the industry I was supposed to be in but very specifically this company,” said Pangle. “I didn’t see the virus hitting at two months into it, but faith carries me through these times.”
Chris Connell is a journalist working with the Piedmont Journalism Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.