The PATH Foundation will host its annual Intern Holiday Social on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the event space of the PATH Resource Center, at 321 Walker Drive, Suite 201, in Warrenton, according to a press release Dec. 6.
The event will offer rising college juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet former interns and current staff members and learn more about the PATH Foundation’s paid summer internship program, as they enjoy conversation and refreshments.
“Every year our interns provide a wealth of knowledge and diverse talents,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “With the holiday social, we aim to invite students to learn about the program first-hand and open up communication before they begin the application process early next year.”
PATH Foundation interns help further the foundation’s mission to strengthen the overall health and vitality of Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper communities. The internships allow college students to have an impact on their local community and to glean experience relevant to their respective career paths.
Attendees can RSVP to intern@pathforyou.org. For more information on the PATH Foundation internship program, visit www.pathforyou.org/who-we-are/interns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.