The town of Warrenton has announced its refuse collection schedule for the week proceeding the July 4th holiday.
- Monday, June 29:Regular refuse collection
- Tuesday, June 30: Regular refuse collection
- Wednesday, July 1: Regular recycling collections (cardboard, newspaper and recycling bags)
- Thursday, July 2: Both Thursday and Friday’s refuse collection
- Friday, July 3: No refuse collection
- Saturday, July 4: Independence Day holiday
