Hit-and-run suspect will face grand jury

The Maryland man accused of leaving the scene of a traffic crash after striking a 2-year-old girl on a highway near Opal will face a grand jury after a judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.
José Santiago Mendoza, 66, of Bladensburg, Maryland is charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a traffic crash after allegedly striking and killing 2-year-old Aubrey Dodd on Jan. 16 along a busy stretch of James Madison Highway (U.S. 15/17/29) near Lees Mill Road. Mendoza has not been charged with maliciously or negligently causing the crash itself.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Fauquier County General District Court Judge Jessica Foster ruled there was probable cause – a lower standard of evidence than required for a conviction – to move the case to a grand jury, which convenes July 26. If the grand jury also rules there is sufficient evidence to meet the probable-cause standard of evidence, the case will be tried in circuit court.
A man who was caring for the victim and two other children on the day of the incident testified that Aubrey had apparently walked about 100 yards from a residence onto the highway.
The girl had gone inside the residence with a 9-year-old relative, the man testified, out of sight of the two adults watching the children. The man said that he ran out to the highway a few minutes later when he realized that there had been a crash on the highway and that the girl was not in the residence.
During the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Doug Rogers called witnesses who testified that hair belonging to the victim had been found on the bumper of a vehicle registered to Mendoza and that pieces of Mendoza’s vehicle had been found at the crash scene.
A man also testified he had narrowly avoided striking a small child at the same place on the highway where the victim was found minutes later. This man also testified his wife took pictures of a tan Mitsubishi SUV that passed him farther down the highway; those pictures led investigators to Mendoza, a detective told the court.
Defense attorney Pilar Falo acknowledged that prosecutors had presented evidence indicating that Mendoza’s vehicle had struck the victim. But, she argued, prosecutors had not presented evidence that Mendoza was driving the vehicle or that the driver of the vehicle knew – or could have known – that they had struck a child. Prosecutors had failed to prove that the driver had “any knowledge of what the individual driving the Mitsubishi collided with,” she said.
Falo also pointed to testimony from a Fauquier County detective that indicated a witness at the scene of the crash told investigators that they had run over the child with their vehicle. The witness told detectives that the girl “looked like debris in the road,” the detective said, but the driver could not definitively say whether that incident took place before or after Mendoza’s vehicle struck the victim. (The witness has not been charged with a crime.)
Mendoza was initially held in custody without bond after the incident, but a circuit court judge ordered Mendoza released on bond at a Feb. 4 hearing.
