The suspect in the Jan. 16 hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old child in Opal will be released from jail on bond after a circuit court judge upheld the ruling of a district court judge.
José Santiago Mendoza, 65, of Bladensburg, Maryland may be released from jail on a $5,000 secured bond, 20th Circuit Judge Lon Farris ruled Thursday.
District Court Judge Charles Sievers ordered bond for Mendoza on Jan. 20 but allowed prosecutors to appeal the decision to circuit court. Meanwhile, Mendoza has remained incarcerated since Jan. 17, when he turned himself in to law enforcement.
Mendoza’s charge stems from the fact he allegedly did not stop after his vehicle struck the child in the roadway on a busy section of U.S. 29. Prosecutors have not alleged Mendoza was at fault for the crash itself.
As he had during the Jan. 20 bond hearing in district court, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Douglas Rogers told the judge Thursday that Mendoza should not be released because the vehicle allegedly driven by Mendoza has not yet been located. Rogers said that releasing Mendoza would risk him tampering with evidence.
Defense attorney Pilar Falo told the judge “not one person has asked me – that they are looking for the vehicle,” indicating there might have been miscommunication between her and another attorney at her practice who represented Mendoza at a previous hearing. Mendoza, said Falo, would “furnish it immediately” after his release.
Rogers and Falo spoke briefly to one another in private and quickly came to an agreement: Rogers would be amenable to granting bond if Mendoza produced the vehicle within 24 hours of speaking with his attorney.
The judge agreed and promptly ordered Mendoza released on a $5,000 secured bond.
