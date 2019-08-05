More than a hundred local residents gathered Saturday morning at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton to celebrate the installation of a new historical marker commemorating Fauquier County’s eight Rosenwald Schools. The schools, two- to five-room buildings with no heat or running water, provided education for black students before integration.
The Afro-American Historical Association in The Plains coordinated the placing of the marker and hosted the Aug. 3 program. The AAHA is led by founders Karen Hughes White and Angela Hughes Davidson.
Julius Rosenwald never finished high school but rose to become the president of Sears. Influenced by the writings of the educator Booker T. Washington, the Jewish philanthropist joined forces with African-American communities throughout the Jim Crow South to build more than 5,300 schools between 1917 and 1932, 82 of them in Virginia.
Jerry Klinger, president of the Jewish American Society of Historic Preservation, which paid for the marker, said that Rosenwald was not one to throw money at an issue and walk away; he needed the community to be invested in the long-term solution. Klinger said that Rosenwald provided seed money for the schools (15 percent of the cost) but required public funding to be included (68 percent). African-American communities provided matching funding and labor to build the schools (22 percent) and the white community also contributed (1 percent). Rosenwald Schools represented a partnership with the communities, Klinger said. Rosenwald believed, “We do it together or it won’t be done at all.”
In Fauquier, Rosenwald schools included: Blackwelltown (Midland), Cresthill (Hume), Greensville, Orleans, Rectortown No. 12, Remington No. 15 “Piney Ridge,” Rosenwald High School (formerly “County Training”) and Routts Hill (Bealeton).
Warrenton Town Councilman Renard Carlos (at large) spoke during the program about the significance of the new historical marker, which represents the untold stories of black communities. “Warrenton has so much history that some stories don’t get told.”
He also spoke of the importance of partnerships, and of community. “For a lot of things in society, we don’t have to wait for everyone to agree in order to move forward. Sometimes, when we start a journey by ourselves, along the way we find partners …”
Michael Blakey, Ph.D., anthropologist, educator and director of the New York African Burial Ground Project, provided a history lesson for those attending the ceremony, focusing on the triad of the community – cemeteries, churches and schools. He said that after the Civil War, an average of $35 was spent on educating each white child; $7 was spent on each black child.
He felt that the Rosenwald Schools were so important because “schools represent hope for the future.”
Tales of community
When students of Fauquier County’s Rosenwald Schools remember their early years, they speak of smart, dedicated teachers, Maypole celebrations and spelling bees. When they walked to and from school, it was with their siblings, cousins and friends. Their community, they said, made sure they had what they needed.
During a post-ceremony reception at the J. E. Penn Family Life Center at Warrenton’s First Baptist Church, Christine Taylor, who attended Rosenwald School in Warrenton, was able to name every one of her elementary school teachers. She said, “I didn’t know what we didn’t have until much later.”
While taking the mile walk to school each day from her Haiti neighborhood, Taylor said, she and her friends would “see the yellow bus with the white kids… I had a wonderful elementary education. I didn’t feel I had less.”
Earsaline Grant-Anderson, who attended Rectortown School #12 as a child, remembers those years fondly. “They were the best years of my life.” Rectortown was a two-room schoolhouse with two teachers, one for first through third grade and one for fourth through seventh. “The PTA paid for our school supplies.”
Grant-Anderson said, “I didn’t know until later that whites and blacks had different school books. I don’t think any of us were hindered in our lives because of it.”
Linda White from Madisontown attended Rosenwald School. “We did everything at the school… Our teachers lived in our neighborhoods. Any kind of shenanigans you got up to outside of school followed you back to school.”
She said, “I didn’t have anything to compare it to. We were black and went to a black school. We learned our academics, but we also learned to be good people… I thank God for having the privilege of this heritage and this culture.”
Linda Reid Jolley attended Orleans School in 1959, when she was 7 years old, then switched to the Cresthill school in Hume. “I didn’t know it was a Rosenwald School. To me, it was just the colored school.”
She remembered, “When I went to Orleans, all the other kids had lunches with white bread from the store… I had homemade biscuits that my grandmother made.”
Jolley remembered the day when her biscuits fell out of her lunch box and rolled down the hill. “The kids laughed at me.”
She said that she told her grandmother and “she went to the store and spent her butter and egg money on white bread so that I could fit in.”
As a teenager Jolley remembers telling her grandmother, “When I leave here, I ain’t never coming back.”
Jolley, after 29 years in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, lives on the same land she did as a child, very near the Cresthill school.
As Karen White cut the cake at the reception, she enlisted the help of Ngazi Baptiste, 11, to help. “This represents the past and the future of our community,” she said.
White was thrilled that the marker was in place at Eva Walker Park and that the program was well-attended and well-received. The 16-month process to have to marker created and installed, and to plan the celebration, was a big task for the AAHA and its tiny staff.
Since the year 2019 is being recognized as the 400th anniversary of Africans landing on the shores of Virginia, the dedication of the marker seems especially appropriate, said White.
As Jerry Klinger said during his remarks to the crowd, “This ceremony will be over in a little while, but this marker will be here 10-20-50 years from now … Freedom is not an endpoint, it’s a process.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.