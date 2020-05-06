“This is scary. This is really scary,” said Donna Alger, 52, of Warrenton. Alger was laid off on March 20 from her administrative job at Appleton Campbell, where she had worked for four and a half years.
She moved to Warrenton to be close to that job, she said, and so far, she hasn’t heard anything from the company as to when - or if - she will be hired back.
Although she was able to apply successfully for unemployment benefits – and those benefits have been sufficient to pay bills – she said she would much rather be working than receiving benefits.
The uncertainty about the post-COVID-19 economy is a daily stress, she said. “Am I going to be poor? Am I going to be able to find a job?” she wondered, tearfully.
She expressed concern as to whether she would be able to start a new career at her age – she is considering getting a master’s degree so she can teach – but the uncertainty is a heavy, daily burden. “Some days I’m so depressed I don’t even know what to do.”
Her husband is still working – “thank God” – and they are using what is left over from her unemployment and stimulus payment to work on a house they are building in Page County, she said.
Alger has two adult children; her son moved to Georgia shortly before the pandemic hit. Because he had not yet found a job there, he is not eligible for unemployment. Alger is supporting him financially.
Adding to the strain, Alger’s ex-husband - the father of her children - contracted the novel coronavirus last month. He had serious symptoms and was in and out of the hospital. Her children “were wondering if they will ever see their dad again,” Alger said. He has since recovered, but her kids have not been able to see him.
Kelsie Marker, 26, of Warrenton, was laid off from both of her jobs in late March; she was a server at Molly’s Irish Pub in Warrenton and an eyewear consultant at MyEyeDr. She expects to return to both of those jobs, but in the meantime, she has moved to Pennsylvania to stay with family.
“It’s a super remote area so chances of infection are a lot lower, which was important,” she said of her family’s Pennsylvania home. “I’m using my time to take online classes, pay off debts and took up knitting.” She also babysits her niece while other family members are at work during the day.
She applied for unemployment benefits during the week of March 30 but didn’t receive any payments until April 21. “It took like three weeks to actually receive any money though, so that was getting pretty scary,” she said. She has not yet received a federal stimulus payment.
The unemployment payments have covered her bills – she still pays rent for her apartment in Warrenton – and have almost equaled what she would normally make in a week, she said. She hopes that both her employers will be able to rehire her next month. Before she moves back, however, “Honestly, I need at least one job,” she said, since she can be helpful to her family in Pennsylvania for the time being.
Sarah – who asked that her last name and employer not be used – manages scheduling, insurance and patient information for a dental practice in Warrenton. The owners chose to close the practice in late March due to the pandemic.
She said that, while she agreed with the decision to close the practice temporarily, it has been difficult to adjust to a new, unstable reality. “It’s challenging when you thought you had a job that you thought was very secure, and overnight it’s just not there anymore,” she said.
Usually she interacts with patients every day, she said, and the lack of interaction has been an emotional strain. “It’s been a lot of personal turmoil,” she said, “because a lot of my patients are like family to me.”
Financially, she has been able to cover expenses using unemployment benefits; her boyfriend, who still works full-time from home, helps support Sarah and her daughter, who is in middle school. “Had this happened three years ago, as a single parent on my own, this would have been devastating,” she said.
“So far I’ve been OK to be able to pay everything,” she said. “It’s amazing when you’re not going out … not spending money on gas, those incidentals here and there.” Her employer has allowed her to pay for health insurance in advance, so she doesn’t lose that benefit.
Sarah said she feels fortunate to have a computer and administrative skills to navigate the filing process for unemployment benefits. “I’m fortunate – I spend a lot of time on computers,” she said. Even so, she added, “I felt overwhelmed by the whole thing. Part of it was, I never thought I would ever have to file for unemployment.”
Through her church, she has reached out to other people in her situation who might be overwhelmed by the sudden loss of their job and by the process for filing an unemployment claim.
“I’ve had so many people ask: ‘When you got here what did you do?’” she said, referencing the online portal for applying for unemployment. “So, we get on the phone and talk through it together.”
While the church support network serves a technical purpose, it also helps with the emotional toll, she said. “Just knowing that someone else is going through it with you - I think that provides a modicum of relief.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com.
