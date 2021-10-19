Historic Resources announces grant awards

NaVirginia’s Department of Historic Resources has awarded $53,500 in Cost Share Survey and Planning grants to fund preservation projects in five localities that will use those grants to leverage around $52,000 in matching funds.
This year’s awards for the 2021-2022 funding cycle go to the counties of Fairfax ($9,650) and Fauquier ($18,000), the towns of Ashland ($7,500) and Wachapreague ($8,350), and the City of Charlottesville ($10,000).
This year’s funded project for Fauquier County is for preparation of a National Register document to included thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. This would facilitate future listings on the National Register of African American–affiliated buildings, sites, and properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.