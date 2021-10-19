You have permission to edit this article.
Historic Resources announces grant awards

photo_ft_news_aldie 1_012721.jpg

Mount Zion Baptist Church, founded in 1885, is an anchor of the historic African American village of St. Louis, northwest of Middleburg. 

 Photo by Cal Cary

NaVirginia’s Department of Historic Resources has awarded $53,500 in Cost Share Survey and Planning grants to fund preservation projects in five localities that will use those grants to leverage around $52,000 in matching funds.

This year’s awards for the 2021-2022 funding cycle go to the counties of Fairfax ($9,650) and Fauquier ($18,000), the towns of Ashland ($7,500) and Wachapreague ($8,350), and the City of Charlottesville ($10,000).

This year’s funded project for Fauquier County is for preparation of a National Register document to included thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. This would facilitate future listings on the National Register of African American–affiliated buildings, sites, and properties.

