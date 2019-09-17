A four-story, 90- to 100-room Hilton hotel is planned for a site within the Mintbrook development in Bealeton.
The Sunset Hotel Group, which brought a four-story Hilton Home2 Suites to a site just outside Culpeper earlier this year, is behind the effort to bring one to Bealeton.
“We’ll probably start the permitting process in the next month or two,” said Lee Kellar, chief operating officer for Sunset Hotel Group, based in Edgewater, Md. He was referring to the applications for permits from the county.
Holly Meade, director of the county’s community development department, said her office has just received some architectural drawings -- not a formal application -- thus far.
Kellar said Home2 Suites provide extended stay lodging for seven or more days.
“They have expanded storage, full kitchens, expanded public areas, a fitness center and serve a full breakfast,” he said. The Bealeton hotel will probably also have a pool for its guests.
Bealeton was deemed a good spot for such a hotel given its proximity to Warrenton, Culpeper and Fredericksburg, Kellar explained.
“It’s central to markets that have no extended stay lodging,” he said. “We’ve got the land and the approval from Hilton.”
Mintbrook developer Russell Marks said the hotel will be part of the village center section of the development of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments for the elderly.
There are currently 149 single-family detached homes and townhouses completed and occupied and a separate apartment complex for the elderly. Construction on another section of townhomes is about to start.
“We have a number of prospects for retail” in the village center, added Marks. “We’re looking for the hotel to kick things off.”
Kellar said that Sunset Hotel Group will seek local contractors to build the Bealeton hotel. They hope hotel construction will start by late spring or early summer of 2020 and that the hotel will open within 18 months from then.
This will be Sunset Hotel Group’s 11th or 12th hotel, Kellar said. The group owns and operates the hotels.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
