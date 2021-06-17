Highland graduates 60 in class of 2021

Sixty students in Highland School’s class of 2021 graduated on Friday, June 11 in the Upper School gymnasium.
Speakers included Head of School Hank Berg; Lesley Soltys, Highland's board of trustees chair; and class of 2021 salutatorian Caite Leake and valedictorians Ben Skarnes and Kessler Shumate.
The commencement speaker was Dr. Alfred Griffin III, a Highland alumnus from the class of 2002.
Diplomas were handed out by Upper School Director Margie Kuzminski and Dean of Students Ronnie Ross.
Although the event was planned with strict attendance restrictions based on Gov. Ralph Northam's capacity restrictions for school graduation ceremonies, as restrictions were lifted, organizers were able to revise the plan to include unlimited guests with no social distancing requirements. All attendees wore masks, however.
Highland School is an independent day school for students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Highland was founded in 1928 by Dorothy Rust and Lavinia Hamilton as the Warrenton branch of the Calvert School of Baltimore. It was renamed Highland School in 1957 and moved to 597 Broadview Ave. The school serves 509 students from 12 counties.
