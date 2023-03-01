Some of the faces are new, but the high-powered Highland School boys basketball program has remained as explosive as ever in 2023.
Behind first-year coach Logan Miller and a vastly different lineup, Highland (27-3) enters this week’s VISAA Division II state tournament as the No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win it all.
Bidding for their first title, the Hawks open quarterfinal play Wednesday at home against No. 8 Atlantic Shores Christian.
“We can score with just about anybody. We do a really good job defensively. We got guys that are tough, we got guys that are willing to sacrifice their body. I think that gives us a chance no matter what,” Miller said.
Led by senior guard Cam Coles, who has committed to the U.S. Naval Academy, the Hawks’ guard-oriented offense made 11 3-pointers in a recent 88-75 win over National Christian Academy.
With an army of deadeye shooters on the floor, Highland makes the high school 3-point line look ridiculously close. The presence of a 30-second shot clock plays into Highland’s hyper-speed style. “We play extremely fast, and it all starts on the defensive end,” Miller said. “Once we get a stop and a rebound, we fell like most people can’t stop us in transition.”
After last season, Highland lost two NCAA Division I recruits in Patrick Ngongba and Isaiah Abraham, who transferred to a higher profile program in Paul VI (Fairfax), but Cole is back to run the show.
He is the Hawks’ primary ball handler, plays lockdown defense and oozes athleticism and focus.“We look to put the ball in Cam’s hands. He’s a phenomenal decision maker and he can score the ball with the best of them. He’s got length, he can score at all three levels, he’s as special as they come,” Miller said.
The Hawks start two other seniors in 5-10 Kai Johnson and 6-5 D.J. Johnson.An Eastern Mennonite University commit, Kai Johnson is a guard who can score, defend, and make plays with the ball in his hands.
D.J. Johnson, a University of Mount Olive (N.C.) commit, is an athletic forward who can play both inside and outside with a great mid-range game.
Junior Julian Rivera is another do-it-all guard. Standing at 6-feet, Rivera is revered for his toughness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
Freshman forward Evan Brown completes the starting lineup. At 6-6, Brown is a good shooter and a physical rebounder.
Jeremiah Gorham, Chance Perkins and Evan Thornton, all sophomores, come off the bench. Gorham is a playmaker, ballhandler and a strong leader, while Thornton is an improving, athletic forward. Perkins is a sharpshooter that is in range “as soon as he crosses halfcourt.”
Now in the final stretch of the season, Miller likes his team’s chemistry and postseason potential. “They’ve figured out how to play to each other’s strengths. If you watch us play, it’s extremely unselfish basketball. These guys are just trying to win ball games,” Miller said.
Welcome coach Miller
Miller, 27, is a former Highland player who replaced Brian Hooker, who resigned after seven years, including last year’s run to the state final, a 67-50 loss to Blue Ridge School that marked the best season in school history.
At Highland, Miller was a physical point guard for three years, graduating in 2014. He played at Christopher Newport University, then ventured into coaching as a player during an extended period where he was injured, before becoming a full-time coach upon graduation in 2019.
Miller works as a study hall proctor and substitute teacher at Highland during the day.
“If we develop relationships with our players outside of basketball, and they know that you genuinely care for their best interests, they’re going to run through a brick wall for you on the floor,” Miller said.
Can Hawks win it all?
The Hawks are coming off a 62-59 loss to Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) in the Metro Private School Conference tournament semifinals that ended a 19-game win streak.
“I wouldn’t say that we were on this phenomenal roll. It’s just about us being who we are and us staying true to what we do best. That’s what carried us,” Miller said.
“It’s a blessing to be the one seed. We’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to enjoy the first-round bye,” he said as his squad prepared for Wednesday’s state quarters at home.
The state semifinals are Friday and final Saturday in Petersburg.
