The Hawks keep getting closer.
With a runner-up finish in the VISAA Division 2 boys basketball tournament last Saturday, Highland School enhanced its reputation as a state power.
Making the final for the first time in school history, the No. 2 Hawks fell to top-ranked Blue Ridge School 67-50 in Petersburg.
The Hawks entered the fourth quarter down 47-44, but Blue Ridge’s depth and size proved too much and the Barons pulled away, outscoring the Hawks 20-6 in the final quarter.
Isaiah Abraham paced Highland with 15 points and Cam Cole contributed 11 points.
“It is always an honor to represent your school in the state tournament. We went up against two of the best teams in the state of Virginia and were able to compete at a very high level,” said coach Brian Hooker.
“Overall, I thought we played tremendously well for seven out of eight quarters and we just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter of the state championship game.”
In Friday’s semifinal night against Miller School, Highland overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Mavericks 84-76.
Miller was hot from behind the arc in the first half, hitting 10 three pointers on their way to a six-point halftime lead. The Mavericks extended their lead to 12 until Highland tightened up their defense and were able to find holes in Miller’s halfcourt zone defense.
Throughout the second half, Highland’s guards repeatedly found 6-foot-9 junior forward Patrick O’Brien in the interior of the Maverick zone. O’Brien, who led all scorers with 19 points, displayed a soft shooting touch hitting several turnaround jumpers in the middle of the crowded zone.
Sophomore guard Julian Rivera continued his impressive state tournament performance, scoring 18 points against Miller after dropping 20 in the quarterfinal against Seton School (Manassas).
Rivera was a force on the glass, coming down with several key rebounds from the guard position. He also had another stellar defensive performance with multiple steals that led to fast break opportunities for the Hawks.
Cole back, but Ngongba out
Junior point guard Cam Cole (concussion) returned for the state semis, but 6-10 sophomore center Pat Ngongba missed the last two pivotal games with a broken foot suffered in the 72-55 quarterfinal win over Seton School on March 2.
Without Ngongba, Highland had its hands full in the final against a Blue Ridge lineup that had three players 6-7 or more, including Syracuse commit Maliq Brown.
Despite the loss, coach Hooker saw his program make huge inroads as they played the toughest schedule in school history, including the Myrtle Beach Classic, and games against the D.C. area’s elite.
“I can't thank this group of kids enough; they were a lot of fun to coach. They are tremendous kids who consistently show high character and a strong work ethic. We will be back next year and will be ready to take that final step needed to bring a state championship to Highland School,” Hooker said.
