One minute remaining. Highland up by two. VISAA Division II championship on the line.
You couldn’t script a better ending, but could the Hawks hold on?
Leading Miller School, 42-40, on a clutch 3-pointer by junior guard Julian Rivera, Highland needed one stop to win their first boys basketball state title.
It wouldn’t come easy as Miller missed eight close shots and a desperation 3-pointer in the last minute as top-seeded Highland (30-3) held on in Petersburg last Saturday.
“The basketball Gods helped us out. One of those could have rolled right in and you’re looking at an overtime game potentially,” Highland coach Logan Miller said. “As a coach you’re standing there hoping and praying someone comes up with a loose ball.”
A replay of the YouTube broadcast showed Miller missed eight shots at point blank range, part of a crazy, unforgettable series that saw Highland defenders scrambling to prevent easy putbacks, but also struggling to get a defensive rebound.
“That buzzer sounds, and you look up and it's 42-40 and its like ‘Oh man, we did it,’” Miller said. “It still hasn’t fully sunk in. We just went 30-3 and won in my first year as a head coach.”
The frenetic homestretch began when Miller’s Jackson Rose drove to the hoop from the left wing for miss No. 1 as teammate Eli Delaurier rebounded and put up miss No. 2. Four more Miller rebounds resulted in five more misses before Highland knocked the ball out of bounds with 30 seconds left.
After inbounding, Miller’s Jordan Horne missed on a drive, but Miller grabbed another offensive board. Taking two more shots at the rim, the Mavericks missed both before knocking the ball out of bounds to the Hawks.
With 2.4 seconds left, Highland senior Cam Cole missed a free throw, giving the Mavericks one more chance. Will Bonde grabbed the rebound, passed to Jaylen Dyer, who launched a three-quarter court heave. As the buzzer rang, it hit the back of the rim and bounced away.
“It was so surreal. I couldn't believe it, I just was in shock. It was a special moment,” Miller said.
Highland has won state championships in boys soccer, boys lacrosse, baseball, girls soccer and girls lacrosse, but never previously in boys basketball.
The Hawks had been reaching the state semis, or final, and losing. In 2020 and 2021, Norfolk Collegiate eliminated Highland in the semifinals. In 2022, Highland its first final; they overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to down Miller in the semis, then fell to Blue Ridge 67-50 in the title game.
This year they came in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. After a first-round bye, Highland defeated Atlantic Shores Christian 72-36 in the quarterfinals and Steward School 47-41 in the semis.
No. 3-seeded Miller beat Highland earlier this year, 61-53, on Dec. 10 in Charlottesville, so coach Miller knew it would be a dogfight. “We told our guys the game was going to be less about X’s and O’s and more just about toughness,” Miller said. “It was going to come down to 50-50 balls, rebounding, getting stops, and just overall toughness plays throughout the game.”
The Mavericks started the game by taking an 8-0 lead, but Highland closed the quarter well by sinking three 3-pointers to close the deficit to15-9.
But Highland forged back for a 25-25 tie on senior D.J. Johnson’s old-fashioned three-point play,two jumpers from Cole, including a3-pointer, then another three points from Johnson.
Referencing their 60-58 win over Bishop Ireton on Dec. 12 where they were down by nine with three minutes to go, Miller knew the Hawks were going to fight all the way to the end.
“The identity of this group from the beginning has been resilience,” Miller said. “There was never a moment during the game where we were panicking.”
Rivera’s layup gave Highland their first lead of the game halfway through the third at 29-27.
It seemed Highland’s harassing defense and 3-point accuracy would lead to a title as Chance Perkins’ 3-pointer from the top of the key and Jeremiah Gorham’s three-point play produced a 37-32 Highland lead. Johnson’s fadeway pushed the lead to 39-32.
“I think it really came down to limiting them to one shot. We did a better job on the glass in the third quarter,” Miller said.
But Miller was not done, scoringsix straight points to close to 39-38.
On what would become the game winning basket, Cole took the inbounds pass on the left wing and swung it to Rivera in the corner who swished the three with two minutes to go.
“Credit to Julian Rivera,” Miller said. “Against Stewart (in the semifinals) down 40-38 he bangs a three, then here in the championship game hits big corner three to give us a little bit of a cushion.”
Johnson led the Hawks with 12 points while Cole had 10. Perkins hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine, Rivera scored eight, and Gorham three.
