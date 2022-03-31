The Highland School baseball team went 4-0 and won the Florida League High School Invitational Tournament in Sanford, Fla., last week.
“This was a big deal for our program and a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely proud of my guys,” said coach Micah Higgins about winning the prestigious event at historic Sanford Memorial Stadium. “What a great week of very competitive baseball in an incredible environment.”
In their third year at the event in central Florida north of Orlando, the Hawks (8-1) defeated four Florida programs en route to the title.
They downed Southwest Miami 8-5, Coral Reef 6-3 and Killian 11-8 before matching up with Braddock in the championship game and winning 4-3.
Seniors George Rizzo and Garrett Pancione were tournament MVPs.
Rizzo, a George Washington University recruit, reached base 14 consecutive times in one stretch and finished 7-for-9 with eight walks and three triples.
Pancione, who’ll play at Radford, was 6-for-12 with a home run and 12 RBI.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Brennen Card was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Pitcher. The 6-foot-3 Card, who has already committed to William & Mary, went 2-0 in the event, beating Southwest Miami and Braddock.
In his first start, Card went four innings, allowing just one earned run against Southwest Miami, who was 8-1 coming into the week.
In the championship game, Card faced a high-powered Braddock offense that was 11-2 coming in. He went five innings and allowed one earned run.
“Brennen matched up against two great teams and kept them both at bay. His poise and ability is advanced for his age,” said Higgins.
Highland junior Blagen Pado also made the all-tournament team after going 5-for-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.