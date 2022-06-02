The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland was hit by what airport’s director described as a “small tornado” June 1 at about 5:45 p.m. but what weather experts say was more likely a "downburst."
The high winds blew off most of the roof from one hangar that was housing about 12 airplanes, according to airport director Dave Darrah. No one was injured and none of the airplanes that were in the hangar were damaged, he said. “There were two airplanes next to each other and a 2’ X 4’ came down right between them. We were lucky.”
He explained that at about 5:35 p.m., an isolated cell began to form over Midland, leading what he said was a "tornado."
The roofing that was ripped off the hangar was blown to another part of the airport. It was found wrapped around a PAC 750 plane, which is used for skydiving; that plane sustained significant damage, said Darrah. Soon after the tornado passed through, Darrah sent an email to plane owners, saying, “there is debris everywhere and lots of nails all over the taxiways and north ramp…”
Mike Guditus, emergency manager for Fauquier County, said that data from the National Weather Service indicates that the high winds were not caused by a tornado, but rather, a “downburst,” which he described as heavy wind that comes down toward the earth from the sky, instead of moving horizontally. “It happens when rain is coming down so fast,” and is not uncommon during spring or fall thunderstorms, when there are high temperatures and high humidity," he said.
He said that the NWS experts – based on data from the automated weather observing system located at the airport — estimated that the wind gusts were up to 36 miles an hour during the sudden thunderstorm June 1. Guditus added that the NWS representatives were very surprised to see the damage caused by the wind. “They saw the photos and said, ‘Holy smokes!’”
Guditus said that since there was no witness who saw a funnel cloud and no other data that suggests a tornado, it is safe to assume that a downburst formed very quickly and caused the high-velocity winds. “It was a very interesting storm,” he said. “The conditions were perfect. It materialized quickly over the airport and was gone just as quickly.”
Guditus said that no areas nearby reported damage and added that the hangar that lost its roof is “not habitable” and is off limits right now.
Darrah said Thursday that the damage is still being assessed. The airplanes in the damaged hangar have been moved and cleanup is in progress.
Kenneth “Dutch” Rauch was on the scene when the storm hit. “I was in a hangar when I heard all the noise when the roof came off and hit the jump plane, the PAC 750… The noise was like being on a carrier flight deck next to a launching jet.”
