The recent surge in COVID-19 diagnoses has led to a further pullback on the start of winter sports in Fauquier County, with the new date now Jan. 6.
The news began circulating Wednesday night and was confirmed in a letter from Frank Finn, executive director of student services for the Fauquier County school system, which reads: “Therefore, the beginning of the winter sports season will be postponed until January 6, 2021. We will reassess the Fauquier County VDH metrics on January 4, 2021 to determine whether any further schedule changes need to occur."
Last week, Fauquier County pushed the original start date of tryouts for boys and girls basketball and sideline cheerleading from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.
Wrestling, indoor track and swimming was scheduled to begin tryouts Dec. 14 and start Dec. 28.
The new delay is sure to lead to further reassessing of schedules, with new plans needed.
Preseason conditioning is also being halted as schools reconsider their plans.
The Virginia High School League had set Dec. 7 as the start date for those sports, with the first allowed competition Dec. 21. The local change means the first games cannot be held until Dec. 28 at the earliest.
The local alterations came days following votes by the school boards for the City of Winchester and Frederick County to delay their start of official tryouts even longer for all five programs until Jan. 4.
