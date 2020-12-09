The recent surge in COVID-19 diagnoses has led to another round of changes for winter athletes at Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run high schools.
Fauquier County announced last Friday that the first day of tryouts for boys and girls basketball and sideline cheerleading would be delayed one week until Dec. 14. The Virginia High School League had set Dec. 7 as the start date for those sports, with the first allowed competition Dec. 21. The local change means the first games cannot be held until Dec. 28 at the earliest.
Wrestling, indoor track and swimming will begin as scheduled Dec. 14 and start Dec. 28.
The local alterations came days following votes by the school boards for the City of Winchester and Frederick County to delay their start of official tryouts even longer for all five programs until Jan. 4.
The Winchester area delays mean basketball games in those two jurisdictions cannot be played until Jan. 12 due to a VHSL requirement for a minimum of eight days of practice. At least one local school was to play a Winchester school before Jan. 1.
So the Winchester moves mean more work for the Fauquier County activities directors, and figure to cut the number of games played.
"Yeah, it does," said Kettle Run's Paul Frye. "We are trying to play out-of-district games before then to get some games in."
Frye said Kettle Run now has a home varsity basketball doubleheader against Brentsville set for Dec. 28, with the two junior varsity squads in a twinbill at Brentsville. Wrestling and swimming have fewer issues. "We might lose a (wrestling) dual, but all of our swim meets are in January," Frye added.
Basketball's reboot is disrupting what the eight Northwestern District schools planned.
In response to the pandemic, the VHSL cut sports to 60 percent of normal contests or 14 for basketball. The district then voted to split the league into northern and southern pods with Handley, James Wood, Millbrok and Sherando in the north and Fauquier, Kettle Run, Liberty and Culpeper in the south.
Each group expected to play a home-and-home double round-robin in its pod for six games and play each school in the opposite pod for 10 district games. Schools could add a maximum of four non-district games to reach 14. Only thd first and second-place teams would compete in the district tournament.
Now the new plan, although it features fewer games, would be more traditional.
In basketball, the revised scheme for the eight Northwestern District members calls for a single round-robin format of seven league games to seed the postseason tournament. Then comes a standard eight-team playoff of quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game.
Both finalists will advance to Class 4 Region 4C play versus two teams from the Dulles District. There will be no automatic region for winning the regular-season crown.
Barring more pandemic problems or weather issues, the ADs think it will work.
"We are hoping we can still do a round robin for district seedings and still be able to move into the playoffs," said Fauquier AD Mark Ott, noting playing most of the district games after Jan. 12 shortens the abbreviated season even more.
