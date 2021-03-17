HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Eagles fall to Goochland, undefeated Kettle Run is next

Two game-changing second half touchdowns by Goochland sent Liberty to a hard-fought 14-12 loss Saturday afternoon in Bealeton.
The good news is that the loss was non-conference and Liberty (1-2) is still in position to make the playoffs. They’re 1-0 in Northwestern District play with the three district games left, including this Friday at first-place Kettle Run (3-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m.
The bad news is that the second half saw the game slip away. The Eagles rallied late, reaching the Goochland 26-yard line before four straight incompletions ended the threat.
While the Eagles scored three ways - TD, field goal, safety - they never generated consistent offense against the Bulldogs (3-0), a powerful Class 3 program located between Richmond and Charlottesville.
Under constant pressure, Eagle quarterback Sammy Marouse completed 13-of-29 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Mason Gay (15 carries, 62 yards) and Royce Hall (nine carries, 26 yards) generated some hard yards, but never had a lot of daylight.
Still, the Eagles led 7-0 at halftime after Samuel Marouse hit Jordan Hicks on a 14-yard TD pass early in the second quarter followed by Nick Paratore’s extra point kick. With a tough defense stifling the Bulldogs, the Eagles had a path to victory.
Then came a rocky second half. On Liberty’s first possession of the third quarter, Goochland linebacker Anthony Holland stepped in front of a Marouse pass and returned it 38 yards for a TD to tie the game.
Liberty moved into Goochland territory on the ensuing possession, reaching the Bulldogs 33. But Will Stratton picked off a pass for Goochland, and soon the Bulldogs had the lead when C.J. Towles hit Jason Woodson on a 73-yard touchdown pass.
Liberty closed to 14-10 on Paratore’s 31-yard field goal with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. After Goochland missed a 26-yard field goal attempt, the Eagles earned one first down before punting.
A strong defensive effort got Liberty in position to win as Goochland was pushed back to their own 4-yard line. The Bulldogs opted to take a safety with punter Tyler Black running out of the end zone to cut Liberty’s deficit to 14-12 with 1:53 left.
Mason Gay returned the ensuing kickoff to the Goochland 39. Marouse completed a huge fourth down pass to Austin Jacobs to the Goochland 26, but four straight incompletions followed to end the game. The most promising was a deep route to Wyatt Hicks in the back of the end zone that was batted away.
Kettle Run downs Culpeper 36-6
At 2-0 in district play, Kettle Run controls its playoff destiny after a 36-6 rout of Culpeper in their first game on school grounds. The Cougars (3-0 overall) have been the best team in the district, but face tough tests in Liberty (1-0) Friday and Handley (1-0) on Saturday, April 3 to close the season.
"We are excited for the opportunity to play Liberty," said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield. "It is always exciting to play a county rival, and Coach Buzzo has his group ready to go again. This is going to be a huge test for us as a program. We will have to play great football for four quarters to come out on top."
Handley beats Fauquier 20-10
Fauquier’s path to a playoff berth worsened with a 20-10 loss to Handley at Falcon Field.
The Falcons (2-2) are 0-2 in district play with wins needed against Culpeper on March 26 and Liberty April 2 in the Bird Bowl. Fauquier has a bye this week.
The Falcons lost a tough one in their first game at Falcon Field. Fauquier’s touchdown came on J.T. Diehl’s five-yard pass to Austin Fernandez. Diehl added a 28-yard field goal to tie it 10-10.
Leading 13-10 at the half, Handley scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Haines to Jayden Vardaro on a fourth-and-10 play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.