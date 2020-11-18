"I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there. I'll tell you how to be safe here at Fauquier," raps Fauquier High School Assistant Principal Danielle Tapscott to the beat of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song.
The upbeat, tongue-in-cheek video posted to YouTube on Wednesday reminds students of the requirement to wear masks inside the school building and other policies meant to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Before the opening bell rang early Monday morning, students slowly trickled into Fauquier Hi…
The lyrics were written by Tapscott -- the credits name her as the "Fresh Princess of Fauquier" -- and the video features cameos from FHS Principal Kraig Kelican and teachers Emmett Bales and Marissa Martin. The video was produced by Shelly Norden, who is also an FHS teacher.
About 7,000 public school students in the county returned to some in-person instruction under the school division's "hybrid" plan beginning the week of Nov. 9. Until then, most students had been receiving instruction remotely.
