“I saw that coming,” said Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach. He was talking about the outcry from residents as they opened their property tax bills over the last couple of weeks. “Used car values are crazy high right now,” he said, and that is resulting in higher property tax bills.
Maybach said that even though Fauquier County supervisors lowered the rate at which people are taxed from $4.65 per $100 of assessed value to $3.45 — a 26% drop — some people are getting bills that are considerably higher than they paid a year ago on those same cars.
The average selling price of a used vehicle in the United States last month was 48% higher than the same month in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The price surge is mainly due to the scarcity of new vehicles as automakers struggled to meet demand after pent-up consumer spending levels began to rebound in the summer of 2020. The relative scarcity of new cars has caused higher demand for used vehicles — U.S. residents bought a record number of used cars in 2021, according to Cox Automotive — driving their prices up and, in turn, becoming a major contributor to inflation in general.
The values of Fauquier County vehicles are set by JD Power, which must consider a car’s “fair market value.” This may be different than what people think of as the “Blue Book value” of a car.
Residents can appeal the assigned value of a car if the vehicle displays significant damage – like a crunched quarter panel or seriously faded paint. “It has to be serious damage that occurred before Jan. 1 of this year,” said Maybach. The adjustments to the final bill are at his discretion, he said.
Offering examples, he thought that a damaged quarter panel might cost $1,200 to fix, so proof of that damage would lower the value of the car by that much. A new paint job might cost $500 to $700, so the “fair market value” of the vehicle would drop by $500 to $700.
If a person couldn’t prove the damage happened before Jan. 1, they could apply the damage to next year’s bill, Maybach added.
‘Taxpayer friendly’ initiatives
In a brand-new initiative, Maybach said there is a form available online where people can appeal their car’s value. Up until Monday, Sept. 20, Maybach was having people email him personally with requests for reevaluation. Now, residents interested in appealing their bill can visit: https://lfforms.fauquiercounty.gov/Forms/Car_Tax_Appeal.
In another attempt to make the property tax process “easier and more taxpayer friendly,” Maybach said, “We are going to start taking residents at their word” about how much milage their cars have accumulated.
Previously, in order to qualify for a high-milage discount, car owners had to submit third-party proof of milage (inspection certificate or service ticket indicating milage of the car) dated before Jan. 1 of the tax assessment year.
In order to simplify the process, Maybach said, he is now accepting a signed online form indicating the correct milage, instead of requiring third party documentation. “Owners can now upload a picture of the odometer and swear or affirm the miles were “x” amount on or before Jan 1 of the year of assessment,” he said. This is the page where residents can submit high-milage requests: https://lfforms.fauquiercounty.gov/Forms/High-Mileage.
High mileage documentation must be submitted annually until the milage reaches 245,001.
Only vehicles that are valued through the J.D. Power Official Used Car Guide are eligible. That means that high-mileage adjustments are not available on motorcycles, motor homes, buses or large trucks.
The high-milage discount changed in another significant way this year. In February, it was announced that vehicles kept in Fauquier County no longer needed to exceed 100,000 miles to qualify for the “high mileage” property tax break program. Eligibility currently starts at 10,000 miles for the 2022 model year, increasing to 165,000 miles for vehicles made from 2003 to 2008.
Maybach said at the time that the move was meant to offset the surging prices of used cars. “I’m just trying to do what’s fair with the crazy prices,” said Maybach.
Questions about property taxes should be directed to the revenue commissioner’s office, which can be reached at 540-422-8149.
