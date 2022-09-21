Eric Maybach

Eric Maybach

Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue

“I saw that coming,” said Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach. He was talking about the outcry from residents as they opened their property tax bills over the last couple of weeks. “Used car values are crazy high right now,” he said, and that is resulting in higher property tax bills.

Maybach said that even though Fauquier County supervisors lowered the rate at which people are taxed from $4.65 per $100 of assessed value to $3.45 — a 26% drop — some people are getting bills that are considerably higher than they paid a year ago on those same cars.

