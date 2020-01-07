Adults are invited to a program at the Bealeton library aimed at raising awareness of the signs risky behavior.
A “Hidden in Plain Sight” presentation will be held at the Depot at Bealeton Library at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Hidden in Plain Sight “is a community awareness program to educate parents on signs of risky behavior,” according to an event announcement. The program is designed as a hands on learning experience to help parents learn to spot warning signs of things like the use of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco or prescription drugs, sexual behaviors, violence, mental disorders, eating disorders and other possible risky behaviors.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and 15 community partners created a mock-up of a teenager’s bedroom as part of the program.
The program lasts about two hours and is for adults only.
RSVP by emailing HIPS@fauquiercount.gov or calling 540-422-8664. The event is limited to 30 participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.