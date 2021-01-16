Virginia will need to set up mass community vaccination sites to reach the state’s goal of giving 50,000 shots a day to approach “herd immunity” to COVID-19. But the state likely won’t get enough supply of the vaccines to make that happen until at least March or April, state officials said Saturday.
That’s because the state’s current rate of supply – between 100,000 and 110,000 doses a week – likely won’t change until vaccines from new suppliers, such as Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca, become available, according to Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources, and Dr. Danny Avula, who Gov. Ralph Northam recently appointed to oversee the state’s vaccination efforts.
In a Saturday afternoon call with news reporters, Carey and Avula said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is planning for the eventual launch of mass vaccination sites. But both stressed the state won’t have enough vaccines available to distribute at such sites until it gets more doses consistently.
“Right now, we’re not getting anywhere near the amount we need for that channel,” Avula said.
Still, both said the state has no plans yet to pull back on expanding vaccines to Phase 1b – a group that includes firefighters, teachers and other essential workers – or the decision to expand the group to include those age 65 or older as well as younger residents with underlying conditions.
But limited supply means the state likely won’t be able to ramp up its vaccination effort as quickly as originally hoped.
State officials received word about the supply issue after Northam announced this week that Virginia would significantly expand the number of residents now eligible for vaccinations to “about half the state.”
The news came from Army Gen. Gustave Perna, head of the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed,” who told state officials “there isn’t any stockpile of frozen vaccinations,” Carey said.
Instead, they were told the current “just-in-time” production of vaccines will keep supply relatively stable, Carey said.
“They said they felt pretty confident that without new vaccines, that’s what we should expect,” Carey said.
Virginia asked for more than 300,000 doses of vaccine for the coming week but was initially told to expect only about 80,000. The number was then bumped up to about 106,000 later in the week, Avula said.
Both also said state officials are looking into supply problems relating to second doses of the vaccine, including reports that Fairfax County had to delay appointments for second shots because of limited supply.
Avula said second doses are allocated separately from first doses and should be sent directly to providers who gave the first shots at the correct time intervals. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots spaced three weeks apart, while the Moderna vaccine requires two shots spaced four weeks apart.
Virginia expects to receive 61,000 vaccine doses this week -- designated only for second vaccinations -- above and beyond the 106,000 first doses that are expected, Avula said.
“We’re going to need to better understand why that second dose didn’t come when it was supposed to,” Avula said. “But there is a large number of doses that should be coming to Fairfax County this week.”
The number of doses currently being distributed from the federal government to Virginia is based on population, Carey said.
The state then doles out shots to localities based on population, as well as how quickly their hospitals and health districts can administer the shots. If the requesting hospital or health district has administered 40% or more of the vaccine it has received, the state is trying to match their full request. If they have administered less than 20% of their current doses, their request “will be greatly shortened,” Avula said.
Both experts acknowledged that Virginia has struggled with tracking the number of shots administered because of data-entry issues. The state recently hired 10 additional people to help local health districts and hospitals manage their data. There is also an effort to set up a separate reporting system that will allow a more timely reporting of information, Avula said.
The federal government has put the state “on notice,” Carey said, that they might receive less vaccine if shots are not being administered in a timely manner; neither said they believe that is the case in Virginia. The shots are being given, they said, but likely are not being quickly reported.
“The data input is critical” Avula said.
About 20,000 shots have been administered across the state in each of the last three days, Avula said. The Virginia Department of Health is currently reporting a daily vaccination number of about 14,000 shots, which reflects the lag in data reporting, Avula said.
The “vast majority” of the shots have so far been administered by hospitals around the state, which have delivered about 145,000 of the total 295,000 vaccines administered, Avula said.
Avula said that about 50% to 60% of health care workers want to be vaccinated. Some are waiting to see their colleagues get vaccinated and whether they suffer any ill effects. He said as time passes, there will be another surge of Phase 1a health care workers who want the vaccine.
On the other hand, most seniors want the vaccine, said Carey.
Phase 1a long term care facility residents and staffers are receiving their vaccines from CVS and Walgreens, which receive their allotment of doses directly from the federal government. The pharmacies are expected to administer 226,000. “Those doses are out of our control,” said Avula.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
