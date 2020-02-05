photo_ft_news_cancer center 6_112019.jpg

Sandy Shipe, director of cancer care services, shows off one of nine exam rooms in the new Center for Cancer Care. 

 Photos by Robin Earl

Hyalogic Hyaluronic Skin Care Event 

Friday, Feb. 7 

Noon to 3 p.m. 

The Natural Marketplace, 5 Diagonal St., Warrenton 

Learn about products made with premium hyaluronic acid at this free event. Call 540-349-4111 with questions. 

Center for Weight Loss information session 

Wednesday, Feb. 12 

Noon to 1 p.m. 

Fauquier Hospital Medical Office Building, 253 Veterans Drive, Warrenton 

Learn more about what Fauquier Health’s Center for Weight Loss offers and hear from one of Fauquier Health’s newest general surgeons, Dr. Elizabet Zubowicz. 

The event is complimentary, but reservations are required. Visit weightloss@fauquierhealth.org or call 540-316-2735. 

Ancient Nutrition Collagen Tasting 

Friday, Feb. 14 

11:30 to 2:30 p.m.  

The Natural Marketplace, 5 Diagonal St., Warrenton 

Learn more about collagen and its many benefits for the body at this free event. Call 540-349-4111 with questions.  

Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care 

Community Open House 
Thursday, Feb. 20 
to 8 p.m.  

Carriage House Lane and Veterans Drive, Warrenton 

Light refreshments will be served. 
Attendees are asked to park in the cancer center parking lot. 

 

 

 

 

