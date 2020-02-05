Hyalogic Hyaluronic Skin Care Event
Friday, Feb. 7
Noon to 3 p.m.
The Natural Marketplace, 5 Diagonal St., Warrenton
Learn about products made with premium hyaluronic acid at this free event. Call 540-349-4111 with questions.
Center for Weight Loss information session
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Noon to 1 p.m.
Fauquier Hospital Medical Office Building, 253 Veterans Drive, Warrenton
Learn more about what Fauquier Health’s Center for Weight Loss offers and hear from one of Fauquier Health’s newest general surgeons, Dr. Elizabet Zubowicz.
The event is complimentary, but reservations are required. Visit weightloss@fauquierhealth.org or call 540-316-2735.
Ancient Nutrition Collagen Tasting
Friday, Feb. 14
11:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The Natural Marketplace, 5 Diagonal St., Warrenton
Learn more about collagen and its many benefits for the body at this free event. Call 540-349-4111 with questions.
Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care
Community Open House
Thursday, Feb. 20
6 to 8 p.m.
Carriage House Lane and Veterans Drive, Warrenton
Light refreshments will be served.
Attendees are asked to park in the cancer center parking lot.
