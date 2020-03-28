The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District released a statement Saturday clarifying its responsibilities for tracking cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly across Virginia and the country. Dr. Wade Kartchner is the health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The press release explains that as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District tracks and investigates reported cases of the virus.
“Close contacts”
Health department staff interviews each person who has fallen ill, to gain information and to identify any close contacts.
Close contacts should quarantine at home for 14 days, said the release. The term close contacts refers to:
- Those living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19;
- Anyone caring for a sick person with COVID-19;
- Anyone who has been within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, or
- Anyone who has been in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (anyone who has been coughed or sneezed on, or has kissed or shared utensils, etc.).
The press release emphasizes that “Being indoors, such as a classroom or hospital waiting room, with a sick person and remaining more than 6 feet away, does not put you at higher risk of getting sick. Also, briefly walking by or briefly being in the same room as a sick person with COVID-19 does not put you at a higher risk of getting sick.”
The release further explains that identified cases and their close contacts have been notified by the health department and are already being isolated from the community at large.
Release of information
The release explains the VDH practice of notifying the public of the first case in a community, but not each subsequent case. “This is a trying time for our community as we try to protect ourselves and our loved ones. In the public health field, we generally provide notifications to the public” of the first case (of any outbreak) “… to let the public know that the disease is present in the community. When we provide notifications of public health concern, we have to balance the privacy of individuals with the need for the public to know….
“It is standard public health practice to then not release detailed information on subsequent cases, especially in smaller communities such as ours, to avoid the identification of personal health information. When we reach a certain threshold, where we can be confident that release of aggregate information won’t lead to identification of any particular person, we will do so.”
“What will prevent future spread is to have people understand that the same principles that applied before the first case … still apply currently:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands, cover your cough.
- Practice social distancing recommendations.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Contact your health care provider when you are ill.”
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
