The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health sent an email Feb. 6 to residents who have filled out an online survey at www.rrhd.org to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Citing residents’ confusion about whether they were successfully signed up or not, April Achter, population health coordinator for the health district, recommended that those who have signed up for the vaccine check their email for confirmation that they are on the RRHD list of potential vaccine recipients.
She said that emails can sometimes go into residents’ junk mail folders, so they should check those folders as well.
The email explains that the health district is “contacting individuals to schedule appointments in the order their survey was received and as our vaccine inventory levels allow. The process to vaccinate all interested persons is likely to occur over many months.”
“You will be contacted by phone or email as soon as possible to schedule an appointment. Please monitor your spam/junk folder as well as your inbox. The phone number may be blocked, anonymous, a state issued cell phone, or a health department office.”
Achter said that anyone who does not receive the Feb. 6 email can reach out to Askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov.
The email sent by RRHD also says, “Please answer the phone. For those we call who do not answer, staff will leave a detailed message with a name and call back number. If we are unable to leave a message, the patient is flagged for a return call. Staff will make three call attempts before moving to the next patient on the list.”
Anyone who needs to cancel their appointment is asked to do so through the system they used to schedule (VAMS or PrepMod). If that is not possible or the resident was called by a VDH staff member to be scheduled, they may email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov or call (540) 308-6072 and leave a name, date of birth, appointment date and time and whether rescheduling is necessary.
The email adds, “At this time, we are unable to predict when you will receive an appointment. The speed at which we get to everyone depends on many factors, including vaccine supply and residents receiving vaccination through other organizations (private pharmacies or providers).
“We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. The goal is to have everyone vaccinated by this summer. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.