Dr. Joshua Jakum, a physician at Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton, was one of the first non-hospital health care providers to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On the morning of Dec. 29, he was enthusiastic: “This is a remarkable logistic ballet,” he said of the effort to distribute the vaccine so quickly. “People need to recognize what a wonderful positive this is that our country was able to mobilize.”
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight Monday on the COVID-19 vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine, and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added, "The health department clinics will begin this week. … Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
Jakum understands why people might have some hesitancy about receiving the vaccine, since it was developed in a relatively short time. But, he said, “The pros far outweigh the cons.”
Jakum emphasized that similar coronaviruses, like SARS-CoV-1 (discovered in 2002) and MERS-CoV (discovered in 2012), have been studied intensely for years, giving him confidence in the safety and effectively of the vaccines developed for SARS-CoV-2 – the novel coronavirus that caused the current pandemic.
“This science has existed, it’s just never been used for ‘prime time’ before,” he said. “We had a jump start on understanding [this virus] … The data and the research were already there.”
And, he emphasized, the urgency of the ongoing pandemic and rising death toll makes him even more comfortable being one of the first to receive the vaccine, especially for the safety of patients he interacts with. “One out of every 1,000 people in this country have died from COVID-19,” he said. “You need to recognize this as a crisis.” He added later, “I don’t want to see two out of every 1,000 die in our country.”
About 20 minutes after receiving the shot, how did Jakum feel? “Fine! No issues whatsoever,” he said, adding with a chuckle, “I’m just cold standing out here in the parking lot.” (The temperature was slightly above freezing Tuesday morning.) He’ll receive the second dose of the vaccine in four weeks, no doubt with the same exuberance.
Front-line health care workers like Dr. Jakum are part of Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution. The next step, Phase 1b, includes residents and workers at long-term care facilities and nursing homes. "The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership,” Achter explained.
She cautioned there are many factors that could affect the exact timeline of the rollout. “The amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer.
“Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
