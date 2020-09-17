The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will conduct public health emergency exercises offering free flu shots in three locations this October, according to a press release from the RRHD. These will be drive-thru events; COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
The purpose of these exercises is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency. Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist health department staff with this exercise. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Events will be:
- Thursday, Oct. 1, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, 1223 N. Main St., Madison
- Thursday, Oct. 8, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
- Thursday, Oct. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road, Brandy Station
Each event will offer free quadrivalent flu vaccines (which cover four types of flu) to residents ages 3 and up. Vaccine supplies are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 7 p.m. or until the supply of flu vaccine runs out. Participants are asked to wear a face mask and a short-sleeved shirt, or a shirt with sleeves that roll up, for easy access to the upper arm.
“Getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever,” said RRHD Director Wade Kartchner, M.D., M.P.H. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 will likely continue into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season. With the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot.”
Kartchner continued, “Other prevention measures include practicing good hygiene by frequently washing your hands or using alcohol‐based sanitizers when water is unavailable. Always cover your cough and sneezes, stay at home when you are sick, and limit your contact with others who are sick.”
For more information about the flu, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia/ or www.flu.gov. For more information about the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District, visit www.rrhd.org.
