Despite concern over the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health does not recommend closing Fauquier County schools at this time, according to a video message from Superintendent of Schools David Jeck. He cautions, though, that the situation is fluid and could change.
The Fauquier County School Division announced today that it has developed a website for families specifically devoted to coronavirus information at www.fcps1.org/covid19. The FAQ section of the website states, “we will not hesitate to close schools if public health experts advise that such a step is in the best interest of our community.”
Fauquier school assemblies and activities will continue as usual, for the time being.
Under the question, “How are schools preparing for potential disruption to instruction?” the website states: “A letter was sent to all staff outlining what the instructional approach and expectations for teachers are for how instruction will continue should an extended school closure occur,” although no other details are provided about how instruction would be provided if schools were closed. It does state that, “instructional staff and technology staff have created grade-level specific links that will provide additional resources for staff and families.”
Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed March 16 for staff training to prepare for a potential transition to online learning, and many colleges and universities are switching from in-person classes to online options.
Fauquier County Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski has admitted that could be difficult in Fauquier because some families do not have reliable internet service.
The FAQ section of the website also addresses student trips within the U.S. – overnight trips are canceled, but day trips will continue. All trips planned for outside the U.S. have been canceled.
Some additional guidance is provided for students who stay home from school because they are ill: “Due to the growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, influenza and other illnesses, we continue to encourage students who are ill to stay home to prevent the further spread of germs. This may result in some students accumulating absences beyond the limits of the current exam exemption policy,” which reads, “Students who have four or fewer absences and have maintained an ‘A’ in the class, or students who have three or fewer absences and have maintained a ‘B’ in the class will not have to take the final exam.”
The FAQ reads, “After discussion among high school principals and central office staff, the current exam exemption policy is suspended until further notice.
“Any FCPS high school student with a final grade of A or B will be exempt from their final exam(s) in May. This continues to include students who have passed the W!SE exam and an SOL assessment related to courses they are presently taking. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you apprised of any additional changes.”
The site encourages parents to “please continue to provide the school with a doctor’s note and parent phone call/email when your son/daughter is ill and is required to stay home.”
On a practical note, the FAQ section ensures parents that “On a day-to-day basis, high-touch surfaces (high traffic areas) in school buildings are being wiped down with a sanitizer/virucide. School buses are being wiped down after each bus run.”
The website also provides resources for further information about the virus and how to prevent illness.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
