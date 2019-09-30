The Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District will conduct public health emergency exercises offering free flu shots in October.
In Fauquier County, a clinic will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Liberty High School in Bealeton.
At the clinic 150 doses of vaccine will be available, and will be offered free to anyone 3 years or older on a first‐come, first‐served basis, until 7 p.m. or until the supply of flu vaccine runs out, according to a health department news release.
“The purpose of these exercises is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency,” the news release said.
Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist health department staff with this exercise. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Emergency Preparedness.
“Getting your flu vaccine is the best way to protect you, your family, friends, and co‐workers from getting the flu,” RRHD Director Wade Kartchner said in the news release. “Practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands or using alcohol‐based sanitizers when water is unavailable. Always cover your cough and sneezes, stay at home when you are sick, and limit your contact with others who are sick.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in as many as 49 million illnesses, up to 960,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 to 79,000 deaths annually in the U.S. since 2010, according to the news release.
For more information about the flu, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza‐flu‐in‐ virginia/ or www.flu.gov. For more information about the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District visit www.rrhd.org.
