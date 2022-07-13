Amazon wants electricity for a new data center. Dominion Energy is making plans to build 230kV transmission lines to power it. Residents worry that the power lines will be unsightly and will decrease their property values. Dominion proposes multiple routes for the transmission lines, and one includes an underground portion. Residents vow to fight, and ask, “Why can’t Amazon be made to pay for at least part of the project?”
It could be Fauquier County, right now. But the scenario also describes the fall of 2014 in Prince William County, the start of a nearly four-year battle waged by residents there to stop or re-route power lines for an Amazon site in Haymarket.
As in Haymarket, a coalition of residents – this one called ProtectFauquier – has formed to oppose power lines planned for an Amazon data center in Warrenton. A petition to bury all the transmission lines has gathered nearly 1,500 signatures. Citizens are gearing up to try to fight the power lines, or even stop the data center itself. But the record shows that they may be facing a lengthy, frustrating, expensive and often unpredictable experience – where solutions can come as often from politicians as from the state’s approval process.
It won’t be the first time in Fauquier, either. From 2013 to 2016, people living north and west of Warrenton fought several routes proposed by Dominion to run 230kV lines to improve what the power company called “reliability.” After three years of effort and $100,000 in legal costs, the residents got what they considered a satisfactory routing from the State Corporation Commission, which rules on such matters.
But those power lines were not headed to a data center. These are. And one lesson from the Haymarket case is that the presence of a bulk-load customer like Amazon in a power line case can only complicate the issues.
The Haymarket case was launched in 2014. An Amazon subsidiary, VAData, had one operating data center near the junction of John Marshall Highway and U.S. 15, but notified Dominion that it planned to build two more buildings next door and would need more power. Dominion mapped out several possible routes to bring 230kV of power to the Amazon site and began to collect public comments.
In November 2015, Dominion applied to the SCC to build one of the lines, to be chosen by the SCC. That launched a contentious process that included seven public hearings and courtroom-like drama before a hearing examiner, who made rulings to be considered by the full commission.
Dominion’s plans met heavy opposition from the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, which grew bigger and stronger as the case progressed. It was joined by the Somerset Crossing Homeowners Association, whose residents would be able to see power lines if they were built along Interstate 66, and four other organizations. Questions swirled: Were the transmission lines really needed? If so, what was the best route? What would the routes cost? And should Amazon pay part of the expense? And yet, after two and a half years of legal argument, some parties say the issues of whether the lines were really needed and whether Amazon should pay were never decided. That’s because the case was ended by legislation and a compromise.
What was clearly decided was the route, but that was a tortured process. On the one hand, it was thorough, considering opinions from hundreds of affected residents, utilities experts and the SCC’s legal staff. On the other hand, the SCC commissioners ignored the advice of their own staff, chose two routes that were doomed from the start, and once they ruled, they then agreed to reconsider their decision.
Dominion had originally considered as many as 10 possible routes to get power to Amazon, but winnowed the list to five roughly parallel options, from Gainesville to the Haymarket site. The lengths ranged from five to seven miles depending on the route.
Because Dominion likes to run its lines along existing infrastructure, at the start Dominion favored a route that ran alongside the tracks of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, according to Dominion senior counsel David DePippo. But trouble loomed for that route, as Prince William County owned easements along the railroad and showed no inclination to give them up.
By May 2016, the SCC had held five sessions at Battlefield High School to hear from residents, who generally opposed overhead lines that they could see. The SCC’s legal staff listened, and on Aug. 5, 2016, they filed a brief that said the SCC should choose one of two routes that ran along I-66. The cheaper one would put power lines in the view of local residents. But the other, a so-called “hybrid” route, would bury the lines along the three miles closest to people’s homes.
That would be expensive, the staff wrote, but the SCC should look at making Amazon pay for part of it. After all, the staff wrote, “were it not for the customer’s request, the project would not be needed at all for the foreseeable future.” The commission, it said, could interpret Dominion’s own internal policies to require Amazon to “put some of its own skin in the game.”
Dominion said that the hybrid route would cost $167 million, or three times the overhead route. DePippo said cost is always an issue when running lines, and that Dominion and the SCC try to reduce the costs to ratepayers who will bear them. But Dominion’s critics say the company, in wanting to expand its business, is happy to extend lines willy-nilly because ratepayers pick up the tab.
In this case, Dominion also rejected the idea that its rules could be interpreted to make Amazon pay. But with residents opposing the I-66 overhead route, and the I-66 hybrid route estimated to cost $167 million, the SCC’s hearing officer, on Nov. 15, 2016, seized on a new option called the Carver Road route. Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, called it an idea “out of left field.”
The Carver Route immediately proved problematic: It sliced through an historic Black community, and its residents said the plan was discriminatory and violated the federal Civil Rights Act. The next month Schlossberg’s Coalition filed a brief, arguing the Carver idea should be dropped, that the hybrid route was best, and that Amazon should pay a significant portion of the costs to build the line.
After five more months of wrangling, on April 5, 2017, the SCC issued an interim order. Ignoring the recommendations of its legal staff, it ruled: The railroad route was still best, and if Prince William County would not allow the railroad route, the Carver Route was the next best choice. The Carver route had the least impact on residences and the environment, it said. It also said that Amazon should not have to pay for the costs of the transmission lines to its data center.
On June 5, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to DePippo at Dominion. The supervisors had met, the letter said, and would not enable the railroad route, were fully opposed to the Carver Road route and had voted unanimously for the hybrid route. Despite that, Dominion wrote to the SCC that it wanted to go ahead with the Carver Road route.
Eighteen days later, on June 23, 2017, the SCC issued a final order. Noting that Prince William County would not allow the railroad route, it said Dominion should build the Carver route. The final order did not address the issue of whether Amazon should pay.
The coalition responded on July 13, 2017, by asking the SCC to reconsider. First, it said, the transmission lines were not even needed. It cited Amazon’s own attorneys in saying that the expansion might never take place, and even if a second building were built, the first two buildings would do fine with their current power. (County GIS now shows that a second building has been built.)
The argument reopened the question of whether, if the hybrid route were built, Amazon should pay for it. And it said the Carver Road route was open to legal challenge. The following week, the county handed the coalition $30,000 to help its lobbying efforts.
The next day, the SCC asked Dominion whether it would really be able to build the Carver Road route. Dominion reported that it did not have the county’s cooperation for that and asked that the commission authorize the I-66 overhead route instead. (This, essentially, took the process back to where it was a year earlier.)
As the year progressed, Dominion and its opponents filed new motions with new information – Dominion proposing new variations on its routes and the coalition arguing that the routes should not even be built. By the end of the year (Dec. 6, 2017), the commission sent the whole case back for more hearings. The hearings produced new cost estimates: for the I-66 overhead route, $51 million; for the I-66 hybrid route, $172 million.
By now, several state legislators had weighed in, writing letters and testifying at the SCC hearings. As the process moved into 2018, then-Del. Tim Hugo (R-40th) sought a solution. He introduced a bill to create a “pilot program” to include a hybrid route for Dominion transmission lines along I-66. Meanwhile, the coalition, Somerset and Dominion were talking settlement.
Hugo’s proposal was signed into law March 9, 2018, and the settlement followed. Under its terms, Dominion would build the hybrid route along I-66, and the coalition and the Somerset Crossing Homeowners Association would stop arguing that the transmission line was not needed in the first place. On June 12, the SCC approved the settlement and directed that the 5.3-mile hybrid route be built with 3.1 miles of it, the part closest to residential homes, put underground. Power line construction was finished by March 31, 2022, according to Dominion.
Why settle? “The coalition decided that our ultimate goal was to protect the community first and foremost, even though we felt very strongly that these bulk load customers should be made to pay,” said Schlossberg.
Dominion takes the position that the SCC settled the question of whether a commercial customer could be made to pay, or partially pay, for high-powered transmission lines to its facility. “It’s in an order, and it’s binding,” said DePippo, referring to the commission’s interim order. “I don’t read anything into that it’s not in the final order.”
But Schlossberg and others argue that the matter is far from settled. They note it was not in the final order; the matter had been remanded back for more consideration and that the SCC process was on hold when they signed the settlement. “They can say what they want, but the reality is, it was left in limbo,” Schlossberg said.
She said she hoped some future party would take the matter to the state supreme court. “We’ve laid the breadcrumb trail for you,” she said.
