Gertie Edwards, owner of Your Hat Lady, has been bringing fashionable hats to her Fauquier customers since 2009. Edwards was inspired by her mother, Sally Ann Caison, “My mother always made sure to wear a hat that suited her attire.”
Her first rented space was with Anne Michelle Greene in Marshall. Today, Edwards and her hats can be found in Old Town Warrenton through June at 81B Main Street. Edwards runs her business wherever she finds space. “I grow where I am planted,” she says of sharing space in other businesses.
Early this year when her customers asked her to come back, she began looking again. In March, she leased space from Crown Units, across Main Street from Latitudes. She will be there until mid-June, when she hopes to have found a new space to rent.
Your Hat Lady compliments Crown Units nicely. Crown Units provides synthetic and human hair products and carries a full line of wigs, hair extensions, beauty supplies and customized pieces for customers.
Large derby-style hats are displayed in the front window along with wigs and other hair pieces. Smaller style hats of rich navy blue, red and black are also available. More hat towers can be found within the store in varying shades and styles. Your Hat Lady also sells fascinators -- light, decorative pieces with feathers, flowers or beads attached to a comb or hair clip.
Edwards is an artist, and her medium is hats.
She loves period hats like those seen on the series Downton Abbey, the roaring 1920s and even bonnets worn on the 1970s series Little House on the Prairie. She’s made many pillbox hats, like the ones worn by Jacqueline Kennedy, and loves the hat styles of the 1950s and 60s. She follows British fascinator trends for inspiration. Some hats she makes and others she purchases and embellishes. Every hat is an original.
For her photo shoot for this article, Edwards made sure that her hat complimented her attire. As it turned out, she was wearing black and white -- her mother’s favorite all-purpose colors.
Edwards was one of 11 children; the fifth child and has four sisters and six brothers. “Of five girls, I am the only one who followed in our mother’s footsteps with her affinity for hats,” said Edwards. “My mother’s wardrobe was very important to her. Whether it was church on Sunday or any outing, she wanted us all to look good,” she said.
Edwards was raised in nearby Berryville. Her father worked in construction and her mother, with 11 children to raise, rarely worked outside of the house, but when she did, she did domestic work for other people.
Your Hat Lady is a tribute to her mother. “My mother used to say, ‘don’t wait for the situation to change, be happy with the situation you have.’ This helps me keep going. I adapt to whatever space I am in,” she said.
Edwards’ mother not only inspired her love of hat fashion, but she also set an example on how to raise a family. “As a child, people would gather at our house every weekend. We had a yard full of friends and cousins, and my mother would feed them all,” she said. “She encouraged us all to cook and assigned us different nights to take care of dinner. She taught us how to be responsible.”
Edwards and her husband, Samuel, have been married for 55 years. They have two children, a son who lives in Florida and a daughter who lives here in Warrenton. The couple has four grandchildren, the eldest, Kechia, lives in Manassas. “Kechia is my right hand. She told me that too many ladies need me when I started looking for space in March.”
Sally Ann Caison raised her children to treat people the way you would want to be treated. “If you do that, you won’t be alone or sad,” said Edwards. Edwards takes what her mother told her to heart and remembers it each time she adds feathers, flowers, trim or other embellishments to her customers’ hats.
Like her mother’s home, Edwards welcomes people to come and visit with her. “I am here, growing, and I want to give hats to my customers.”
Your Hat Lady may be found at 81B Main Street, Warrenton, through June 2022.
