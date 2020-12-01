Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based tool and equipment retail chain, will open a store in Warrenton early next year. The new store will be located at 627 Frost Avenue in the space formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym.
The new location is expected to create 25 to 30 retail and logistics jobs, according to a Dec. 1 press release. Employment applications for the Warrenton location are currently available here.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 and currently has 1,100 stores in the United States – including in Culpeper and Manassas – employing about 21,000 people.
