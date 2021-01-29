Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based tool and equipment retail chain, will open a new store in Warrenton on Feb. 13. The new store will be located at 627 Frost Avenue in the 15,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym; the building has been undergoing renovations for about two months.
The store is expected to create 25 to 30 retail and logistics jobs, according to a Jan. 27 press release. Employment applications for the Warrenton location are currently available here.
According to the press release, the Warrenton store will stock “a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more.” The store will be open seven days per week.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 and currently has 1,100 stores in the United States – including in Culpeper and Manassas – employing about 21,000 people.
