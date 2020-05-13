Happy Family Ranch in Midland was parked in the parking lot of the Warrenton Police Department today from noon until 8 p.m., feeding hungry police officers from the town and county and Warrenton fire and rescue personnel. Deputies who work at the Adult Detention Center were invited, as were folks from the county's dispatch center.
Stephanie Robinson-Grasty, in charge of sales and marketing for Happy Family Ranch, said the farm wanted to thank first responders for all their hard work and dedication, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis.
