g basketball_Kettle Run vs Handley-18_KR Reagan Patrick_senior night_20230131.jpg

Boosted by family members on Senior Night, Reagan Patrick had 14 points and 13 rebounds against Handley last week. Also pictured is sister Addy Patrick, mom Lacey and brother Hudson.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
g basketball_Kettle Run vs Handley-10_KR Erin Porter_20230131.jpg

Junior Erin Porter has been a shining star as the Cougars have posted the best regular season mark in school history at 10-8.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.