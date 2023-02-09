The Kettle Run girls basketball program wrapped up its triumphant regular season with 46-33 victory over Fauquier last Friday.
Led by Erin Porter’s 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals, it was a double-digit win against an arch rival. But it represented so much more as the Cougars finished 10-8 overall, which coach David Noonan said was the best regular season mark in program history.
“We can make a big deal about it once the season is over. The job is not finished,” said Noonan, who noted Kettle Run won nine games twice under previous coach Steve Sviatko.
The Cougars are gearing up for some postseason excellence. They are seeded No. 4 for the Northwestern District tournament and host No. 5 Handley Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Kettle Run downed Handley twice in the regular season, 56-38 last week on Senior Night, and 52-38 in Winchester on Jan. 3.
“We’re confident it’s going to be OK, but it’s a playoff game. Anything can happen. They have players that can cause us some issues,” Noonan said.
“We’ll go in with the same game plan. We’ll watch film and adjust some things. They have a post player Laura Hogan who is a beast down low. We need to figure out a way to slow her down,” Noonan said.
Win and the Cougars will travel to face top seed Millbrook on Feb. 14. Millbrook beat Sherando 48-45 on Wednesday in a special playoff for the regular season title after they finished in a tie for first.
Elsewhere, Fauquier finished as the No. 6 seed over No. 7 Liberty based on a preseason draw and travels to play No. 3 seed James Wood in another Friday quarterfinal.
No. 7 seed Liberty will play at No. 2 seed Sherando on Friday.
