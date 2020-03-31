Fauquier Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore donated 960 N95 masks and 600 safety glasses to Fauquier Hospital over the past two weeks. Combined, the two donations of personal protective equipment are worth more than $2,000, according to a March 28 press release from Fauquier Habitat.
Darryl Neher, executive director of Fauquier Habitat, said that the masks and eyewear are standard for construction use and were stocked at the ReStore for that purpose. “We had this scarce resource that our health community needed,” she said, “so [donating them] just made sense.”
Fauquier Habitat has recently donated a total of 17,760 N95 masks to 15 local organizations, including the Monday bundle to Fauquier Hospital. In addition, the organization has donated cleaning supplies to businesses who participate in making food for local food banks.
“N95 and safety glasses are a critical component of PPE and provide staff protection during direct patient care,” said Fauquier Hospital chief nursing officer Christine Hart Kress. “Now with this donation, we can issue glasses to each staff member in lieu of sharing a disinfected pair.”
As of March 30, Fauquier Hospital was treating one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sarah Cubbage, Fauquier Health’s marketing coordinator.
She said she could not disclose how many patients whose samples had been collected at Fauquier Health facilities have been tested for COVID-19. Samples are sent either to health department labs or to LabCorp for testing, she added.
The hospital has limited all patients, visitors and staff to a single point of entry, through the emergency room, she said.
Cubbage said that the hospital has a sufficient supply of PPE to meet current needs but added the hospital is seeking to stock more masks, gloves and other protective equipment to meet a potential surge in cases.
The hospital was tentatively expecting a shipment last week of PPE from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Cubbage said, but that shipment did not materialize, adding “there is no specific reasoning as to why we didn’t receive [the shipment].” The hospital still expects a shipment from VHHA in the near future; Cubbage said VHHA distribution is based on a hospital’s specific needs.
“[T]he hospital has enough masks currently, outside of this donation (from Fauquier Habitat),” Cubbage said, “But the donation will allow us to build onto our PPE inventory to aid our preparedness plans.”
Donations of N95 masks are especially welcome, she said, because the masks’ design makes them especially effective at protecting healthcare workers from viral infections. “We need as many N95s as we can get,” she said, emphasizing that all donations must come in unopened boxes and meet other quality standards.
“I feel comfortable we have enough [PPE] to meet current demand, but that’s going to change,” added Derek Wylie, the hospital’s supply chain director. He said that the hospital continues to purchase PPE through its regular suppliers but acknowledged that resources are limited as other healthcare facilities all rush to stock up at the same time.
“People are selling out and stocking up and you’ve got to grab what you can grab,” he said of the hospital’s efforts to source protective equipment during the current pandemic.
After initially declining to accept donations of handmade masks, the hospital is now accepting donations of these cloth masks. “Homemade masks are not being utilized currently by staff. Homemade masks are being accepted, if they are cotton only,” Cubbage said, adding that they would be used only as “a last resort.”
The hospital currently is not seeking to obtain additional ventilators, Cubbage said; she declined to disclose how many ventilators the hospital has on hand.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
