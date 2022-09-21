women build 2

About 30 women with Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build group gathered June 29 for a team training session. The goal was to build the skills they will need to build a house.

 Courtesy photo

On June 29 at the Fauquier Habitat for Humanity ReStore warehouse, 30 women of all ages worked together to build simple sawhorses in preparation for building a home. This is the first year since the pandemic began in 2020 that the Women Build team is operating in person again.

Women Build is a group within Habitat for Humanity where women learn and practice the skills needed to build houses in a low-pressure setting, and then build the actual house together after four training sessions. Elizabeth Neher, Women Build committee chair, said that the “Power Hour” event was to help grow community and confidence among the women.

women build 1

Volunteers Kelp Armstrong, left, and Susan Hall, right, saw wood together at a practice session for Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build group on June 29. The goal was to build the skills necessary to build a house in October 2022.
women build 4

Mia Rector will be moving into a new Habitat for Humanity House in Warrenton with her five children before the end of the year.  
women build 3

About 30 women with Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build group gathered June 29 for a team training session. The goal was to build the skills they will need to build a house.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.