Volunteers Kelp Armstrong, left, and Susan Hall, right, saw wood together at a practice session for Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build group on June 29. The goal was to build the skills necessary to build a house in October 2022.
On June 29 at the Fauquier Habitat for Humanity ReStore warehouse, 30 women of all ages worked together to build simple sawhorses in preparation for building a home. This is the first year since the pandemic began in 2020 that the Women Build team is operating in person again.
Women Build is a group within Habitat for Humanity where women learn and practice the skills needed to build houses in a low-pressure setting, and then build the actual house together after four training sessions. Elizabeth Neher, Women Build committee chair, said that the “Power Hour” event was to help grow community and confidence among the women.
“The spirit of tonight is really just helping women build comfort and skills so that when we all get together on the job site in October, it feels really fun, and everybody feels equipped,” Neher said.
Along with building the house, the Women Build team members each commit to fundraising at least $250. They began fundraising in February and, so far, they have collected $8,000 out of their $100,000 fundraising goal. The $100k will not underwrite the cost of the materials and the land, Neher said, but “with construction costs 30% higher than they were even a year ago, we're more reliant on that philanthropic component.”
The future homeowner, Mia Rector, worked alongside the women volunteering to help build her home. Rector is a single mother of five children — aged 6, 7, 9, 11 and 14 — and applied to be a homeowner in 2021; she will have a new home by December 2022.
“In our current place, my kids don’t have their own space to play, study and grow,” Rector said in her letter to Fauquier Habitat for Humanity. “We are so excited to have a home to call our own. The kids are already planning to create a garden in the back yard, and they are looking forward to getting a dog.”
In October, the Women Build team will begin construction on Rector’s new Horner Street home in Warrenton.
The Women Build volunteers work with Rector — not for her — to prep and build her house. It’s a unique non-profit model, said Taylor River-Stone, associate director of engagement and development. Rivera-Stone joined Habitat for Humanity nine years ago; she said it was the first time she had volunteered with a non-profit that emphasized this kind of partnership.
Powered by women
The people who make up the Women Build team are first-time volunteers, experienced volunteers, people who are comfortable with power tools and people who have never held one before.
“What I love about Women Build is it gets women from every background, every walk of life, and it brings them together and empowers them,” Rivera-Stone said.
Kristi Kiernan is a first-time Fauquier Habitat for Humanity Women Build volunteer. She came with her friend, Allison Marshall, who is also a first-time volunteer. They both said they were already comfortable using power tools prior to joining the team, and they brought their 12-year-old daughters to show them “an example of what strong women can do,” Kiernan said.
Other members included team leaders, some of whom were also first-time volunteers, like Missy Sutton. She said she joined because she was looking to do something meaningful, meet new friends and to also give back to her hometown — she also “saw it as a challenge” because she said she is not good with construction.
“The teamwork is the part of this that I love,” Sutton said. “Everyone contributes their unique talents and skills.”
In addition to building community and a new home for a family in need, the project will help future generations, Darryl Neher, CEO of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity said.
“You’re not just building Mia’s home; you’re helping her for life,” he said to the 30 team members. “This is a 70 to 100-year home.”
There is one more Power Hour event in October before the actual building of Rector’s house will begin, and Neher encouraged anyone -- not just women -- to join the team.
“It's such an incredible opportunity to get connected to amazing people in the community,” Elizabeth Neher said. “Come one, come all — everyone's welcome — come build a community with us.”
