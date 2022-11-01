Linneka Greene struggled for years to find affordable housing in Warrenton despite having a steady job at a clinical lab testing company. When she and her son wound up homeless for an eight-month stretch, she followed a disciplined regimen to spare the 4-year-old the worst indignities of not having a roof over their heads.
“I had to come up with a plan,” said Greene, 39, who is now partnering with Fauquier Habitat for Humanity to build a new home on Haiti Street. She and her now two sons hope to move in next summer.
But six years ago, she had to come up with a different plan. She found a babysitter with a home where her son, Ramad, would have a place to sleep at night. She got a storage unit for their belongings. She had a cell phone so the sitter could reach her – and a gym membership.
“You’re probably wondering why I needed a gym membership,” Greene told a rapt audience of more than 100 at a breakfast event for supporters the local Habitat affiliate held Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Middleburg Community Center.
That meant that after an overnight shift at the Quest facility in Chantilly and getting off work at 8 a.m., “I was able to have a place … to work out a little, shower, get dressed for the day and then pick up my son,” she said.
“We’d go to a park and spend time together, doing fun stuff and then he would go back to the babysitter’s.” Meanwhile, Greene would drive to Chantilly “to find a quiet, dark place in the back of the parking lot [at work] and sleep until it was time for me to punch in at 11:30 at night. … The next day, I would get off at 8 o’clock and do the same thing all over again.”
Her 1996 Suburban “was very comfortable to sleep in,” she said. But with money saved on rent during those eight months, she was able to buy a new car to replace it and move into subsidized housing in Warrenton.
Greene has worked for Quest for 14 years but has had to turn down promotions and raises that would have disqualified her from living where she does now.
‘Habitat is about wealth building’
A year ago, Greene qualified to enter the Habitat program leading to home ownership, taking financial literacy classes and putting in nearly 200 of the required 250 volunteer “sweat equity” hours at the ReStore and on construction sites that Habitat requires of those with whom it partners.
Reinvigorating Haiti Street, a historically Black neighborhood, has been a focus for Habitat’s work going back to 2015. The nonprofit Christian housing charity – which doesn’t proselytize – has built three houses there, has two under construction and aims to build a dozen more units, including Greene’s. The groundbreaking will be in January; Greene hopes they will get the keys and move in by June with Ramad, now 11, and Douglas, 3.
When she does, she will get a heavily subsidized mortgage and lease — not own — the land beneath the house. That’s thanks to the recently created nonprofit, Virginia Community Statewide Land Trust. Greene will gain equity in the home with every mortgage payment and, if she decides later to sell, reap a portion of the appreciation in value while Habitat and the Land Trust sell the house again far below appraised value to another buyer who qualifies for affordable housing.
“Habitat is about wealth building, not winning the lottery,” said Darryl Neher, executive director of Fauquier Habitat since 2018.
The Habitat movement began in 1976 as a housing ministry of communal Koinonia Farm in Americus, Georgia, near to the Plains, Georgia, home of its most celebrated volunteers, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Today it has 1,200 affiliates working in local communities in 70 countries using the same three criteria to select the future homeowners they work with: applicants’ need, their willingness to volunteer and partner with Habitat, and their ability to repay the subsidized mortgage. That means those in abject poverty will not qualify.
For those who do, Habitat pairs each with a volunteer “advocate” to guide them through the journey to home ownership. “We are preparing them not only on how to apply for a mortgage but also how to own and maintain their home,” said Nigel Ogilvie, a retired U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve civil servant who is Greene’s advocate. “We’re focused on learning and practicing budgeting and spending techniques, how to use a credit card wisely and how to improve their credit score by paying down debt.”
Jasmine Smith, 28, of Remington took all those lessons to heart and last year became one of the first to buy a Habitat home with a 99-year lease on the land at a reduced price.
Like Linneka Greene, Smith has a good, steady job; Smith works as a State Farm insurance agent in Warrenton. The single parent of two had to move repeatedly as property owners jacked up rents beyond what she could afford. She was introduced to Fauquier Habitat by her boss, who encouraged her to volunteer on a home build.
“I just wanted to be a part of helping somebody (else) get into a house. I had no intention at all of being in the program myself,” Smith said. “But as I read the qualifications and I was like, ‘Wait, hold on. I meet some of this stuff. Why not just try?’ So I submitted the application.”
‘You have to have the dirt’
Fauquier Habitat and its volunteers built 62 houses from 1992 to 2016 and made critical repairs to 54 others. It paused accepting applications in 2019 while reassessing its strategy for addressing the worsening shortage of affordable housing in Fauquier. COVID slowed operations but it now has completed three, has two in construction and three planned for 2023. It anticipates building 10 to 12 more homes on Haiti Street.
When it calls for applications, it typically fields 90 calls from people who express an interest. They must meet the income limits of 30% to 60% of the median household income in Fauquier, which the Census Bureau reported was $105,665 in 2020. The pre-screening weeds out many; eventually, only 12 people wind up submitting applications. From that number, the organization selects three applicants each year to work with. It wants to undertake more, but Habitat is constrained both by how much money it raises and the difficulty of getting suitable land, either purchased or donated.
The median sales price of homes in 2020 was $440,000 in Fauquier and have shot up since as families cooped up in the pandemic engaged in bidding wars to get places of their own. (Fauquier Habitat also works in Rappahannock County, where both incomes and home prices are lower.)
“Land acquisition is a challenge,” said Susan Long, a Habitat board member with a background in development and investment. “You have to have the dirt. The more dirt we have, the more people we are going to be able to serve.”
A trampoline and a pet dog
In Jasmine Smith’s case, that dirt was in Remington. The county now assesses her property, which she owns with Habitat, at $334,700. That includes $85,000 for the land and $249,700 for the three-bedroom house built on it.
Smith took out a mortgage of $180,000 to buy the home, with Habitat subsidizing the rest. Smith’s monthly mortgage payment is $880, less than the $1,200 she was paying in rent. She also still has $60,000 in student loans for college to pay off.
Now, sons Jeremiah, 8, and Matthew, 4, have their own bedrooms, and Jeremiah has a five-minute walk to school. There’s a trampoline in the yard, which Jeremiah said was a must-have even before the house was built. “It’s important for kids to grow up in one place, a place you can call home,” said Smith, who was raised by her grandmother in a small apartment.
That is also the motivation for Linneka Greene.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I never thought I would meet (Habitat’s) requirements. I always thought it was just for low-income people, who made little to nothing, and I had a really good job. I just didn’t have everything set up where I knew what to do with the resources I had.”
Her boys are excited, too. Although an old house that sits on the Haiti Street lot has yet to be torn down, they can already envision what will rise in its place. Ramad “has drawn a picture of our house probably 20 times,” she said.
And Ramad, too, has one non-negotiable demand.
“All he cares about is a dog. We can’t have a dog where we are at now. We’re going to have a dog the day we move into our house, apparently,” she said with a laugh.
