Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis said Tuesday, Oct. 6, that police found “an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.” The man was found in a car – a black Dodge Charger -- in the parking lot of an apartment building on Jackson Street. Kochis said he could not provide any details about the victim.
Kochis added, “Preliminary information indicates that other persons may have been involved in this incident.”
Children who were dropped off by buses at the end of the school day Tuesday were escorted through police tape by Warrenton officers as they returned home.
Warrenton Police asked residents to shelter in place about 3 p.m. as they investigated the suspicious death on Jackson Street, near the Winchester Street intersection. Local schools were also under a shelter in place order until 3:55 p.m., when K-9 teams determined that the area was safe.
Warrenton officers did not enter the car; they waited for troopers from the Virginia State Police, who arrived before 4 p.m.
At press time, command center tents were being set up as police were beginning their investigation.
The Warrenton Police Department will be investigating this incident with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with any information about the incident may contact Detective Michael Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 245. Callers may remain anonymous.
