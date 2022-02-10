Growth at the Fauquier Times sparks some personnel changes

The new year has brought some changes at the Fauquier Times – positive, welcome changes, with newspaper staff moving up and taking on new responsibilities.
Vincent Sales, page designer, ad builder and IT wunderkind, has been promoted to production manager. Sales has been with the Fauquier Times since April 2019. He has managed the design and production of the weekly Fauquier Times and Prince William Times newspapers, overseen the creation of the print and online ads, and is in charge of the newspapers’ digital editions.
Working remotely and in the office according to the whims of the pandemic, he has designed better ways for the editorial, sales and production departments to stay in touch and work together.
Sales’ work ethic is astounding. He is unflappable and adjusts equally well to all the different the demands of the newspaper enterprise – from the production of the “InFauquier” magazine to late-breaking news that pushes the editorial department well past its “drop-dead” deadline.
Sales will be looking to add graphic designers to his team.
Jeanne Cobert, 22-year employee with the Fauquier Times, has been named classified sales manager.
The title doesn’t begin to cover it.
Cobert sells and handles the production of the classified sections of the Fauquier Times and the Prince William Times. She also handles all the legal advertising for both papers.
Perhaps the most important job Cobert handles, though, is obituaries. We have heard dozens of testimonials from readers who were grateful for Cobert’s sensitive handling of their loved ones’ last appearance in the paper. She handles each request with loving care because she understands how important obituary notices are to the loved ones left behind.
Cobert will be adding a salesperson to the department.
Robin Earl, managing editor of the Fauquier Times since March of 2019, has recently taken on added responsibilities as associate publisher. Working with publisher Catherine Nelson, Earl will expand her oversight beyond the editorial department, gradually taking responsibility over the advertising sales, production, finance and human resources departments.
Earl served as editor of the Fauquier Times-Democrat from 1994 to 2007 and has a long history of local journalism in the Piedmont. She has collected dozens of honors from the Virginia Press Association, for writing, photography and design, and she has guided the newspaper to several “best newspaper in class” awards since rejoining the Fauquier Times staff.
Earl said, “Although local journalism is never boring, the last three years have been especially eventful in Fauquier County, and I don’t know that it’s going to slow down any time soon. I’m looking forward to helping inform our residents about whatever twists and turns lie ahead.”
In more good news for Fauquier County, local journalist Daniel Berti will be joining Earl and reporters Coy Ferrell and Liam Bowman in the editorial department.
Berti graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University’s journalism program in 2019 and has been producing award-winning journalism for the Prince William Times ever since. Berti will begin March 1; he will focus on education stories and coverage of the town of Warrenton.
