The 2020 Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program begins Jan. 15 for agricultural enthusiasts with an entrepreneurial spirit. It offers lots of resources for those thinking about delving into farming -- and a healthy dose of reality about its risks and rewards. NPBFP is billed as “a multi-class initiative to help aspiring and diversifying farms make informed decisions about a new operation.”
NPBFP uses curriculum compiled by Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension. The program provides an introduction to whole farm planning, marketing assistance and an introduction to farm business management.
Since 2011, the annual program has attracted between 20 and 25 registrants each session. Some participants are interested in raising livestock, others own land and are looking for ways to make it work for them; still others are supplemental farmers who try a little bit of everything.
On average, only one person from each class continues into commercial farming. In most cases, registrants do not pursue farming, or they delay their pursuits, said Tim Ohlwiler, horticultural agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Warrenton. He said that the program is still measured as a success. “Since starting this program, we have helped people save thousands of dollars that they would have invested in something that just wasn’t right for them. A lot of small businesses fail,” he said, “and farming is no different.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports a rise in the average age of U.S. farmers and an 8% decrease in farmers and ranchers between 2008 and 2018. Fauquier County witnessed this decline as well; the U.S. Census of Agriculture reported that the 1,154 farms in the county in 2017 represented an 8% decrease since 2012. Most of these farms are between 10 and 179 acres. Forty-four percent see less than $2,500 in profits annually.
Having identified a need to train farmers, the USDA created a grant that funded the Beginner Farming Program for six years, through 2017. Since then, a private donor has funded the program.
The program aligns with the missions of the Extension Office and of the Fauquier Education Farm: to help farmers be financially secure and good land stewards and to advance agriculture and agriculture-related education through best-method demonstrations, classroom instruction, on-farm workshops and hands-on learning.
“So many folks have moved out to the country, they own a little piece of land and do not come from an agricultural background,” said Education Farm director Jim Hankins. “A lot of these people want to put their land to work and go at it, blindly spending money that they will not get back. We guide them to the folks that are here to support them.”
Micah Annis, 31, registered for the 2019 program after his family bought 72 acres in Catlett to split three ways. “This was exactly what I needed,” he says of the program. “No one in my family farms and I didn’t know where to begin. This program helped me consider my options.”
Annis took some of the farm workshops after the program and even had a soil assessment done on his property. “This program answered all my questions and put me in touch with other resources in the community.”
After farming on just three acres last year, Annis is planning this year’s season. “I run a heating and air conditioning business with my brother, so farming will be a part time business for me.”
The Beginning Farmer Program does not shy away from the harsh reality of farming. “The program takes a hard look at farming from a financial perspective. There are ancillary programs available that provide a closer look at growing or raising livestock through both the cooperative office and the Education Farm,” said Ohlwiler.
Over the years, the Beginning Farmer program has had a wide reach. “We have people coming from Fairfax County and even Maryland, Charlottesville and Chesapeake,” said Ohlwiler. Attendees need not reside in Fauquier.
“When someone leaves the program, they will not only have a better understanding of the reality of farming, but they will also have a clearer picture of the need to protect our land and water resources,” said Ohlwiler. The program aims to make individuals better environmental stewards.
Hankins keeps in touch with many of the program participants, “We are in it for the long haul. We want to see registrants sign up for other Education Farm and cooperative workshops.” This ongoing relationship helps farmers remain flexible.
The Education Farm is a living example of the unexpected setbacks that farmers encounter. Since running the Education Farm on Meetze Road in Warrenton, Hankins has accepted that deer will take a percentage of his produce. But this past year, the deer helped themselves to too much. “We saw a 15 to 20% reduction in our harvest this year because of deer, and that is unacceptable,” said Hankins, who is in the process of applying for a $28,000 grant to put up an electric high fence around the perimeter of the 10-acre farm. “But this will only keep out the deer; rabbits and groundhogs will simply burrow under it. These are just some of the things beginning farmers need to consider,” he said.
According to Hankins, “This is a beautiful time to consider farming. There are a lot of resources for farmers and new farmers are happy to share their successes and failures with those who are considering it. We want to get more people into the agricultural network.”
Orientation for the Beginning Farmer Program is Jan. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton. Classes are Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 22 to March 11. The cost of the series is $100 for an individual; $150 for a couple. (Scholarships are available for those who might find the fees burdensome.)
To register, send a check made payable to: Fauquier Education Farm c/o VCE-Fauquier 24 Pelham St., Warrenton, VA 20186. Email Jim Hankins at fauquieredfarm@gmail.com for more information.
When the Beginning Farmer program ends, the Introduction to Getting Your Hands Dirty program begins. The second program is a good fit for home gardeners, as well as farmers.
