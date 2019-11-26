The group named Funding the Future of Fauquier Athletics needs to raise another $10,000 to $15,000 before its members can finalize plans to refurbish the old tennis courts behind Fauquier High School’s football field. FFFA’s “small project” would place artificial turf on the tennis courts and convert them to team sport practice fields, at a total cost of $100,000.
The group also has a “medium project” in mind that would regrade some practice fields behind the school and convert two and a half fields into three and a half. The price tag on that project is about $375,000.
Those field improvements would make a big difference to athletes at Fauquier High, but FFFA is thinking bigger still. It’s “big project” is a $1.1 million conversion of Falcon Field – Fauquier High’s football field – to artificial turf.
FFFA’s Steve Potucek and Richard Gargagliano presented plans to the Fauquier County School Board’s Building Committee at a September meeting. Committee members Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) and Duke Bland (Marshall District) have asked the group to provide more details on their plans before it goes before the full board for approval. The Building Committee next meets on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8:30 a.m. in the School Board offices.
Erika Lamper, varsity softball coach and sports marketing director is also an FFFA supporter -- as are her students. “They’ve made flyers, helped to come up with a name for the group and manage our Facebook page. They’ve done a good job getting students involved. The kids have a real stake in this,” she said.
Falcon Field
If everything goes to plan, Fauquier High School could be the second school in Fauquier to have an artificial turf football field. The plan is coming into focus just as Liberty High School’s artificial turf field is nearing the end of its life.
With the school board’s blessing, Potucek and Gargagliano said they’d start a campaign to raise $1.1 million to replace FHS’s grass field with artificial turf.
FHS Principal Kraig Kelican was at the meeting too, and has said, “I do support this proposal and believe it would benefit not only the students of FHS but also the community.”
David Graham, director of planning and administration, said the Building Committee has endorsed the plan “in concept. We need more details from the group raising money. But the feeling seems to be, ‘if you all raise the money, we’ll take it.’” The full board needs to endorse the plan, “so the public knows their fundraising is legitimate,” said Graham.
During their presentation, Potucek and Gargagliano pointed out that in 1963, when Fauquier High School opened, the natural grass field hosted only five football games each year. Soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams had not been formed. Fifty-five years later, the men explained, there are 25 sanctioned sports at FHS and there has been a seven-fold increase in the number of student athletes. More than 100 games are played on Falcon Field annually, a 20-fold increase in usage. The pair said that grass-field games often have to be cancelled because of field conditions.
Athletic Director Mark Ott said that to build a “premium field” using top-of-the line materials -- including the end zones and the periphery of the field -- the cost would be about $1,100,000. The price tag includes a center logo and permanent markings for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey.
The premium field requires less maintenance than a lesser-quality field; Ott said the artificial turf can handle 18 inches of rain per hour before affecting the playing surface.
The fundraising plan floated by the FFFA would include $220,000 of in-kind donations, $660,000 raised from donors and sponsors and $220,000 over 10 years from the FHS budget and athletic department revenue.
Ott said that money raised by renting out the field to outside groups would start a fund so that when it’s time to replace the field, the money is in place already.
Renovating practice fields
The two-and-a-half practice fields behind Fauquier High School are used by the school’s teams and by community youth teams. Ott admits the fields are in bad shape.
In between the two fields are ditches 75 to 100 feet wide. “The ditches are so deep, you could lose a small child in there,” Potucek joked.
The plan is to get rid of the ditches and wind up with three and a half fields in the same space. The project is slated to cost about $375,000, depending on what kind of grass is used.
Potucek said the fields need to be graded so they will drain properly, “leveled out, taken down to dirt, seeded and fertilized.”
The fields will have an irrigation system installed.
He said they were hoping to get $150,000 to $250,000 worth of work donated, but the association he had been working with has declined to take on such a big project. He said he’ll be talking to some other firms to try to get in-kind donations.
The idea was to complete the project in the fall of 2020, but since the in-kind work has yet to be settled, the timeline on this project is uncertain.
Tennis court renovation
The old tennis courts represent the smallest of the three projects, with estimated cost of $100,000. Members of the FFFA are using a $10,000 matching grant from the Fauquier High Booster Club and another $40,000 from two foundations – the Airlie Foundation and the Jesse and Rose Loeb Foundation -- they have already lined up. That leaves a gap of $10,000 to $15,000. They are confident they can raise that with other in-kind donations before the renovations would begin.
The plan is to use donated turf for the practice fields. Ott said he already has 36 rolls of turf on hand; he is expecting a donation of another half a football field’s worth of turf this summer. “I’d love to have it ready for fall sports. It will take about a month to do.”
The space – above and behind the home team bleachers of the football field – is the size of four tennis courts. Graham said the resulting practice area would have to be certified safe for athletes. “If we are going to let kids play on it, we want it to be safe.”
Potucek said that the safety rating of a surface is measured on a scale from 100 to 200. Once complete, the tennis courts will fall in the 145 to 150 range, he said.
Lamper said the fields could be a boon to FHS teams. She said that some teams have had to practice at Highland School and “the soccer team has had to raise money so they could play at the WARF because they can’t practice on their game field.”
Potucek said that once they know they have the fundraising in place, Ott can find the best company to do the work.
