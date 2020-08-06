In a time of contraction and bleak news regarding cancellations and downsizing, at least one local events center is defying the odds.
The Great Meadow International horse trials returns to The Plains Aug. 20 to 23, with two new divisions being added to the upper level three-phase competition.
Sponsored by Mars candies, Great Meadow International features an elite level CCI****, short format, a CCI***, short format and a CCI**, short format. New this year will be a CCI***, long format and preliminary horse trials.
Olympic three-day event champion David O’Connor, part of event organizer Five Rings Eventing, said they added the new level to give athletes an additional opportunity to obtain qualifications in light of the many event cancellations this year.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming the eventing community back to Great Meadow,” O’Connor said. “This year has been challenging for everyone.”
GMI will run in compliance with all state and local health regulations as well as FEI regulations and the U.S. Equestrian Federation COVID-19 Competition Action Plan. There are a variety of socially distanced tailgate spaces available dotted around the Fleming Farm main arena with views of much of the cross-country course.
Great Meadow International was first run in 2015. The event has hosted the Nations Cup several times, served as a Pan American Games prep and an Olympic mandatory outing.
Find more at greatmeadowinternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.