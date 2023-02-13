Each year in February, during a four-day span, millions of people count the birds that can be seen and heard in their own backyards. Local residents are invited to participate in the bird count that takes place Feb. 17 to 20. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
Participants are asked to log the birds they can count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event. The Merlin Bird ID app can be used to help identify the birds and eBird Mobile app is used to enter bird sightings so they can be included in the database.
The bird count contributes to a global study that helps protect bird populations all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.