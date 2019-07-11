Gray Ghost Vineyards, the oldest winery in Rappahannock County, celebrates 25 years of winemaking this weekend, July 13 and 14. The event begins with a reception at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Richard Leahy, author of “Beyond Jefferson’s Vines,” a book on Virginia wine, begins with opening remarks.
“I'm pleased and honored that the Kellerts have invited me to be their guest of honor to celebrate Gray Ghost Vineyards' 25th anniversary," says Leahy. "I have written about and followed the evolution of Gray Ghost from its beginning and am glad they continue to prosper. They were a model of hobbyists with a passion who made the leap to professionals, even transplanting their Vidal vines from a Northern Virginia backyard to their vineyard.
“I've always been a fan of their classically elegant European-style wines. Their ‘Adieu’ is a benchmark late harvest Vidal Blanc, and their wines have the singularity of estate grown and bottled quality."
Winemakers and vineyard owners Al and Cheryl Kellert and their staff welcome the public to the reception along with invited guests.
Anniversary happenings continue Saturday and again Sunday at 11 a.m. with a ticketed event. Festivities include winery tour, vineyard tour, wine tastings, barrel tasting, wine library tasting, live music indoors and outdoors and a limited edition, collectible 25th anniversary crystal wine glass for each participant.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For a detailed schedule of events, visit www.grayghostvineyards.com. Reservations are requested and may be made at 540-937-4869, where tickets may also be purchased.
Gray Ghost Winery has collected more than 2,500 medals for outstanding wines. Four consecutive years its late harvest Vidal Blanc Adieu was the most awarded wine in the country, outside of California. Vineyard and Winery Management Magazine named Gray Ghost “Best of the East.”
The winery is at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. During summer, the tasting room is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5p.m.
