Residents along U.S. 17 – James Madison Highway – see signs that years spent pressing local and state officials to make the stretch between Warrenton to Marshall safer are paying off.
Members of the Virginia General Assembly representing the area – State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-27th and Del. Michael Webert, R-18th – are introducing legislation to double the fines for speeding on the 8-mile long stretch of road. They’re also seeking funds for electronic signs to flash the speed of oncoming traffic. The speed limit along most of U.S. 17 is 55 mph; it drops just outside Marshall and Warrenton.
Scott Filling, who lives on Belvoir Road off U.S. 17, said the electronic signs would alert travelers to their speed in a bid to get them to slow down if they are above the posted limit. He thinks they should be posted before the U.S. 17 intersections with Blantyre, Old Tavern and Belvoir roads.
Filling moved to Belvoir Road in 2000. He said he started working on the issue of bringing “traffic calming” to U.S. 17 in 2004.
“I noticed between Warrenton and Marshall that speeds were increasing and tractor trailers tailgating,” he recalled.
Filling said he brought his concerns to attention of then-county sheriff Charlie Ray Fox and to the Fauquier County Transportation Committee. He also started going door to door to talk to his neighbors and found that others shared his concern.
“They felt it’s getting dangerous and something needs to be done,” said Filling. “Parents with kids who ride the school bus are very involved” in the effort.
He said 400 people have signed a petition supporting “traffic calming.”
There are hilly areas with flying curves and driveways intersecting with the road. And the road’s shoulders are too narrow, said Filling, who added that in his opinion, “It’s just a poorly designed road.”
Filling said the agitators for action aren’t trying to get tractor trailers off U.S. 17 or get the speed limit reduced. “The goal is that they obey the 55 mile per hour speed limit” that exists, he said.
Filling has been keeping in touch with state and local officials and updating supporters through his rt17project@aol.com email address. He invites others concerned about the issue to contact him by email or by phone at 540-878-9197.
He’s not the only organizer of support for a solution. A group called Slow Route 17 has a Facebook page and produced signs to post along the road stating “Neighborhood Corridor – Please Slow Down.”
A few of them gathered at Filling’s house on Sunday to talk about their concerns.
“I’ve been here for 48 years. I got here when it was mostly rural land with tractors. I don’t know if NAFTA had anything to do with it, but truck traffic has risen dramatically,” said Richard Deardoff. (NAFTA is the North American Free Trade Agreement.) Although he lives in Rixeyville in Culpeper County, Deardoff was a teacher in Fauquier County Public Schools for 40 years.
Jamie Barry of 7092 James Madison Highway said some residents have put up “hidden driveway” signs to alert drivers of their presence,
Barry said she hears “horns honking all the time” as drivers try to “jimmy over to get to the overpass. I live right before the overpass. They have to slow down to get to the bypass. I hear screeching brakes and tires. The problem is not getting better, it’s getting worse.”
Suzanne Obetz, a resident of Merry Oaks Road for eight years, said she worries as the mother of young drivers, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, “just pulling out” onto U.S. 17.
Vogel said that the road, it seems, “was built like a bypass. People use it like a beltway. They use it as an access road and go really fast. We never think of that section of the road as a highway.” She added that it doesn’t have turnoff areas “and there can be a driveway. Horse trailers use the road and drivers have to stop abruptly. And just think about school buses. This needs to be a priority. I can argue that Route 17 is a bypass going through a rural area. If you’re going 55 and careful, that’s one thing but if you’re going 75, that’s another.”
Vogel complimented Filling’s “wonderful, passionate hard work in putting together statistics and research” to bolster the case for traffic calming.
Vogel said the bill she planned to introduce the week of Jan. 6 would double the fine for speeding and include funds for the electronic speed signs. The higher fines will hopefully act as a deterrent and cause fewer people to exceed the speed limit, Vogel said.
“It’s been a deterrent elsewhere. It does have an impact,” she said.
Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier said, “the key is consistency in enforcement based on data and input from the public. If there are consistent instances of unsafe driving it allows us to respond appropriately.”
His office follows up on complaints about unsafe conditions, he said. The office routinely posts a deputy to monitor traffic on U.S. 17; the deputies assigned to traffic duty follow a rotation that takes them to various areas of the county on different days of the week.
Statistics from the sheriff’s office show there were 727 traffic stops on U.S. 17 between Marshall and Warrenton in 2019. There were 65 summonses for speeding issued; another 461 summonses were issued for infractions other than speeding. There were 55 crashes during the year.
The sheriff’s office also conducts monthly weight enforcement inspections looking for trucks with overweight loads.
The Virginia State Patrol also patrols U.S. 17 and tickets offenders.
Unsafe driving isn’t limited to excessive speed. It also includes distractions such as cell phone use by drivers. The sheriff is hopeful the state legislature will approve a comprehensive ban on use of handheld devices by drivers. Currently their use is barred only when passing through road construction areas.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
