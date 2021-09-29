Grand jury indicts 26, according to Tuesday filing

Robert Brandon Ashley-Wynn, of Falls Church, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested May 31 and was released from custody on bail.
Cynthia Joy Carter, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested May 28 and remains in custody.
Moses Davon Childs was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny, one count of identity theft and one count of using a vehicle without permission. He was arrested May 3 and remains in custody.
Damien Clark, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of reproducing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He was arrested March 23 and remains in custody.
Anthony Tyrone Coachman II, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested May 24 and remains in custody.
Jason Lavarr Cohen, of Sumerduck, was indicted on one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested July 16 and was released from custody on bail.
Julia Renee Crowne Greene, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of embezzlement. She was arrested June 27, 2020, and was released from custody on bail.
Darren Nathaniel Davis, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder, two counts of entering a house to commit armed larceny and one count of using a firearm while committing a felony. He was arrested April 29 and remains in custody.
Brandon T. Doyle, of Bristow, was indicted on one count of assaulting a police officer. He was arrested Dec. 13, 2020, and was released from custody on bail.
Patrick Foreman, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of eluding police. He was arrested June 2 and remains in custody.
Tyler Scott Gillow, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was directly indicted on Sept. 27. He remains a fugitive.
William Michael Grebos, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested March 19 and was released from custody on bail.
Jury Beatrice Guerra, of Woodbridge, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of entering a house to commit armed larceny. She was arrested April 25 and remains in custody.
Timothy Paul Harrell, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 31 and remains in custody.
Neil Kelly Hicks, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 26 and remains in custody.
Tammy Renee Hicks, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of selling a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Aug. 26 and remains in custody.
Anastasia Nikita Mahangoo, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of wounding by strangulation. She was arrested June 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Martin A. Martinez, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder, two counts of entering a house to commit armed larceny and one count of using a firearm while committing a felony. He was arrested April 29 and remains in custody.
Amber Lauren McLean, of Amissville, was indicted on one felony count of larceny. She was arrested Jan. 20 and was released from custody on bail.
Gregory Shane Noel Sr., of Chantilly, was indicted on one felony count of maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested March 7 and was released from custody on bail.
José Vidal Pereira, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of first-degree murder, two counts of entering a house to commit armed larceny and one count of using a firearm while committing a felony. He was arrested April 28 and remains in custody.
Michael Lucian Smoot, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of entering a structure to commit assault and battery. He was arrested June 17 and remains in custody.
Aaron Joshua Stonestreet, of Hughesville, Maryland, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested July 14 and was released from custody on bail.
Larry Shane Taylor, Jr., of Catlett, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested May 28 and was released from custody on bail.
Kevin Enrique Valle, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was indicted on three felony counts of entering a structure to commit assault and battery. He was arrested May 25 and remains in custody.
Lorenzo Trayvonne Valle, of Stephens City, was indicted on one felony count of entering a structure to commit assault and battery and one count of possessing burglary tools. He was arrested April 25 and was released from custody on bail.
